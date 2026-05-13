Ronda Rousey is back. At the height of her popularity, Rousey rivaled Conor McGregor as UFC's biggest superstar. The former women's UFC bantamweight champion ends her decade-long retirement against Gina Carano in Netflix's MMA debut.

Saturday's headliners are two of the most influential women's fighters of all time. Rousey's rise was unlike anything the sport had seen. The inaugural women's bantamweight champion stopped her first 12 opponents, all but one of whom faltered in Round 1. The Olympian parlayed her stardom into Hollywood blockbusters and a main event WWE run. She raised the bar for women in combat, but another woman laid that foundation.

Carano is widely considered the pioneer of women's MMA. The Strikeforce and Elite XC alum brought new eyes to women's MMA. She rode that popularity to an inaugural Strikeforce women's featherweight title fight. Carano faltered to Cyborg, one of the most dominant fighters of any gender, before retiring.

Rousey and Carano haven't fought in 10 and 17 years, respectively. They return in a long-lost dream match in Los Angeles.

Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions is behind Netflix's foray into MMA. They've assembled arguably the most impressive non-UFC card in a decade. Nate Diaz and Mike Perry, two of the most popular active fighters on the free market, duke it out in a welterweight co-main event. Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will fight Philipe Lins on the card.

Other notable names competing are former UFC champion Junior dos Santos, former Bellator welterweight champion Jason Jackson and former ONE Championship flyweight titleholder Adriano Moraes.

Below is the complete fight card for MVP MMA, along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

MVP MMA fight card, odds

Ronda Rousey -535 vs. Gina Carano +400, women's featherweights

Mike Perry -218 vs. Nate Diaz +180, welterweights

Francis Ngannou -1450 vs. Philipe Lins +850, heavyweights

Salahdine Parnasse -1100 vs. Kenneth Cross +700, lightweights

Robelis Despaigne -500 vs. Junior dos Santos +380, heavyweights

Namo Fazil -360 vs. Jake Babian +285, welterweights

Adriano Moraes vs. Phumi Nkuta, catchweight

Jason Jackson vs. Jeff Creighton, welterweights

David Mgoyan -550 vs. Albert Morales +410, featherweights

Aline Pereira -410 vs. Jade Masson-Wong +320, catchweight

Brandon Jenkins -360 vs. Chris Avila +285, catchweight

MVP MMA info