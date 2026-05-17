Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano fight results, live updates: Undercard and highlights from MVP MMA 1 in LA

A pair of MMA legends throw down at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Saturday night

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1 min read

Two of the biggest stars in women's MMA history return to the cage on Saturday when Ronda Rousey takes on Gina Carano in a featherweight bout promoted by Most Valuable Promotions and streaming live on Netflix.

Rousey and Carano are both coming off very long layoffs, with Carano not having fought since 2009 and Rousey having retired in 2016. Despite those layoffs, both women are still big names whose careers have extended from fame in the cage to roles in major Hollywood films.

There are many other big fights set for Saturday's card, including Mike Perry and Nate Diaz facing each other in a welterweight fight and arguably the world's top heavyweight, Francis Ngannou, facing another former UFC fighter in Philipe Lins.

The other two fights set for the card are Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenneth Cross at lightweight, and Robelis Despaigne vs. former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos.

Follow live results and highlights from MVP MMA with CBS Sports experts leading the way. The preliminary broadcast begins at 6 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 9 p.m. Be sure to check out our full preview and predictions for the card before the action begins.

Rousey vs. Carano fight card, results

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Ronda Rousey -625 vs. Gina Carano +455, women's featherweights
  • Mike Perry -205 vs. Nate Diaz +170, welterweights
  • Francis Ngannou -1350 vs. Philipe Lins +800, heavyweights
  • Salahdine Parnasse -1350 vs. Kenneth Cross +800, lightweights
  • Robelis Despaigne -345 vs. Junior dos Santos +275, heavyweights
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