Three former UFC champions take part in Netflix's MMA debut. Ronda Rousey headlines Saturday's card against fellow trailblazer Gina Carano with Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos in separate main card bouts. Joining the impressive lineup is Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry. The action takes place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California and streams live on Netflix.

Most Valuable Promotions, the boxing promotion founded by Jake Paul, expands into mixed martial arts. They've partnered with a streaming giant and amassed the biggest free agents in the sport. There's a mixed reception to the event, but the parties involved give it the potential to break viewership records.

The gold standard is still PRIDE Final Conflict 2005, commonly estimated to have drawn 10-12 million viewers in Japan. The domestic U.S. record belongs to 2008's EliteXC: Primetime, which peaked at 7.28 million viewers for Kimbo Slice vs. James Thompson. With 325 million global subscribers and 66.7 million of which in America, Netflix has the potential to set new records.

Rousey and Carano are two of the most influential women in MMA. As the first UFC women's champion, Rousey helped elevate UFC to heights never before seen. Before Rousey became a household name, Carano was the pioneer putting women's MMA on the map.

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano fight predictions, odds, expert picks and undercard for Netflix event Brent Brookhouse

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou fights in the co-main event. Some believe he's still the best heavyweight alive, but lucrative boxing opportunities have limited him to just one MMA fight since leaving UFC in 2023.

The first stretch of MVP MMA's triple-headliner features two widely popular fighters. The Diaz brothers, Nick and Nate, were always cult favorites. But Nate's upset win over Conor McGregor in 2016 made him one of MMA's biggest names. He is paired up with fellow brawler Perry, who revitalized his career with a bare-knuckle boxing run after leaving the UFC.

The action goes down from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, with prelims at 6 p.m. ET and the main card kicking off at 9 p.m. The main card streams globally on Netflix and the prelims are available on YouTube.

Where to watch Rousey vs. Carano

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, May 16 | Location: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Start times: 9 p.m. (Main card) | 6 p.m. (Preliminary card)

Watch live: Netflix (Main card, subscription required) | YouTube (Prelims)

Rousey vs. Carano fight card, odds



Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook (as of May 15)