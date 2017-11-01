Rose Namajunas might be mentally tough enough to stop Joanna Jedrzejczyk

There was a fascinating moment earlier this month in Las Vegas, during a news conference to formally announce the trio of title fights headlining the UFC's pay-per-view return on Saturday to New York's Madison Square Garden.

Wearing dark sunglasses and a black leather jacket, with her women's strawweight championship draped across her shoulder, Joanna Jedrzejczyk hastily approached her UFC 217 opponent Rose Namajunas for their staredown on the stage.

Jedrzejczyk (14-0) took her sunglasses off and Namajunas didn't flinch. The champion then raised her left fist to Namajunas' head but the challenger's expression never changed. With an evil smile, Jedrzejczyk began quietly berating Namajunas, calling her "mentally unstable," as "Thug" stoically stared back into her eyes.

Finally, Jedrzejczyk closed by saying "I'm going to f--- you up" before kissing her own left fist and extending it into the face of Namajunas. The challenger never blinked or said a word.

Namajunas (6-3) later admitted to blanking out and entering a "weird trance state" once Jedrzejczyk referred to her as unstable.

"Joanna can say I'm mentally unstable and this and that, and she might be right," Namajunas told MMAFighting.com last week. "I have a history of it in my family. I think that's what makes me so great of a fighter -- I'm crazy as hell. And fighting helps me with that. I think if more people would hit a bag and more people would train martial arts the right way, I think there would be less tragedies in the world and less f----- up things that would happen."

Jedrzejczyk, 30, who can tie Ronda Rousey's female record for most UFC title defenses with her sixth on Saturday, has dominated the 115-pound division since stopping Carla Esparza in March 2015 to win the title. The native of Poland has done it with her pinpoint striking and well-rounded skill set, of course, but what has separated the champion in her most difficult fights has been a level of mental toughness rarely equaled within UFC.

Which brings us to Namajunas, an awkward and creative submission expert who has seen incredibly equal highs and lows throughout six fights in the UFC. From suffocating under Esparza's pressure in the 2014 inaugural UFC strawweight championship bout to dominating Michelle Waterson in April to secure a second title shot, the 25-year-old remains an intriguing wild card.

While Namajunas' incredible talent has never been in doubt, her mental toughness and focus has at times, which is something she claims she has improved upon since her first title opportunity.

"I've just gotten better mentally," Namajunas said during last week's UFC 217 teleconference. "Like, I've overcome some demons in my path, and every day I wake up and I'm f------ champion. So that's just my mindset all of the time."

Namajunas is hoping her second title shot will go better than the first. USATSI

With control of her emotions and confidence at an all-time high entering UFC 217, there's an argument to be made that Namajunas just might be crazy enough (in a good way) to give Jedrzejczyk the toughest test of her career, if not outright pull the upset.

Proving unmoved by Jedrzejczyk's attempts at mental warfare is a big part of that. As is realizing that her toughest opponent on Saturday just might be herself.

"I'm not concerned about what she's doing," Namajunas said. "Whatever she's saying, that's fine. But for me, it's all about me. It's all about conquering my demons and that's what is important.

"Every fight is personal, but with myself. I just want to try to make this world a better place and somehow use my gifts of f------ martial arts. I'm great at this s---. This is what I've been born to do. I might be crazy, but I'm dangerous too."

Mental toughness is one thing, but that alone isn't enough to make Namajunas a difficult out in this match. It's her sublime jiu jitsu skills, including a history of flying armbars, that makes this matchup interesting. It also happens to arguably be the weakest part of Jedrzejczyk's game.

Namajunas has won eight of her nine career bouts by submission, which includes three from "The Ultimate Fighter" series. Jedrzejczyk, meanwhile, has forced a tap in just one of her 14, which came in her second pro fight back in 2012.

But pressed about Namajunas' decorated background in submissions, Jedrzejczyk was unmoved, reminding everyone on the teleconference of how many Brazilian jiu jitsu world champions she trains with daily at American Top Team in Florida.

"There is something about me they don't know," Jedrzejczyk said. "You will never understand the [dedication] of my person and my fighting career, of me being a champion. And the thing is, you don't see me on the ground, but I feel pretty confident on the ground.

"I know that she's tricky, she's sneaky, and her ground game is very good, that she's going for submissions. Rear-naked chokes are her thing. But man, first of all, if she wants to take me down, if she wants me to submit, she must go through the punches and kicks. And if she wants to play on the ground, I will play on the ground and choke her out. That's the thing."

Jedrzejczyk went on to push the envelope a bit further by cutting Namajunas off and reinstating her belief that the challenger is "mentally unstable" and already broken.

"I think you have some personal problems and I will show you what's your problem, OK?" Jedrzejczyk said. "You're never going to be a champion."

Just like their original staredown the week of UFC 216, Namajunas never lost her cool or got caught up in a verbal war. Instead, she spoke of how Saturday's fight could turn out to be a strong PSA announcement for mental health awareness, calling herself a champion for the cause.

"My family has been torn apart by this," Namajunas said. "My dad died and he wasn't in my life because he had schizophrenia, so it's been something that my entire family has been fighting against since I can remember. So, this fight means a lot to me, and it's not just about the belt. It's more than that, and I just want to inspire other people to f------ do whatever the f--- you want to do, and do what makes you happy, and be a good person, and you can overcome anything."

Namajunas will put that ideal to the test on Saturday against one of the greatest female fighters in MMA history. But it's how well she has harnessed her own crazy that has made her a live underdog as Jedrzejczyk makes her attempt at history.