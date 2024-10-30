Rose Namajunas could probably lean on her name value and two-time champion status to cut the line, but she's not keen on it. Ahead of her fight against Erin Blanchfield at UFC Fight Night in Edmonton, Namajunas admits it wouldn't feel right to get a UFC women's flyweight title shot over Manon Fiorot.

The winner of Blanchfield vs. Namajunas on Saturday likely sits behind only former UFC women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and Fiorot in the promotion's official women's 125-pound rankings. Fiorot, who beat Namajunas and Blanchfield consecutively, deserves the next crack at Valentina Shevchenko. But timing, rankings and star power all factor into UFC's matchmaking. It's not inconceivable to think UFC might pivot to Shevchenko vs. Namajunas.

"I am a person of integrity so I feel like she deserves to be next in line," Namajunas told CBS Sports. "She's been kind of waiting; although, I don't know where her head is. If she's saying no to offers then that's not a thing to do either. If the UFC wants her to fight again, then she should do that, but ultimately the UFC is kind of the judge of that and it's up to me to have a really good performance to make that case."

More than ever, UFC's matchmaking process relies on who can answer the call to fill the promotion's busy event calendar. Khalil Rountree Jr. and Steve Erceg, ranked No. 8 and No. 10 in their respective divisions, were given questionable title shots. Kai Asakura will fight UFC flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja in his promotional debut at UFC 310. Still, Namajunas says it wouldn't feel right to skip the line even if UFC deems her a worthy title challenger.

"Even with a good performance, well we could cross that bridge when get to it, but I'd still feel bad, for some reason, if I jumped her," Namajunas said.

Check out the full interview with Rose Namajunas below.

Saturday's Fight Night is headlined by former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi. Blanchfield vs. Namajunas is expected to be a five-round co-main event.