Sean Strickland is in hot water with the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Strickland received a temporary suspension after attacking a regional fighter in June.

Strickland's temporary suspension is expected to be extended at Wednesday's commission meeting, according to MMA Fighting. Strickland's full punishment won't be decided until a later date. Potential penalties include a longer suspension and/or a fine.

The former UFC middleweight champion got in hot water after an incident on June 29. Strickland and teammate Chris Curtis were cornering regional fighter Miles Hunsinger at a Tuff-N-Uff event in Las Vegas. Undefeated prospect Luis Hernandez taunted Hunsinger's corner after submitting him.

Strickland and Curtis rushed the cage to confront Hernandez. Strickland threw several strikes at Hernandez, one of which appeared to land. Security intervened shortly after and regained order.

Hernandez previously told MMA Fighting he didn't want Strickland penalized, despite the NSAC's eventual decision to suspend the UFC star.

"I would never want anything to happen to these guys because I actually like them, and I hope they watch this," Hernandez said. "I have nothing against Sean, nothing against Chris, nothing against Xtreme Couture...

"I hope the commission does not take this out on them."