Sean Strickland has been suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Strickland received a six-month suspension, retroactive to June 29, according to MMA Junkie, for a post-fight brawl at an event called Tuff-N-Uff where he was serving as a cornerman.

His suspension ends on Dec. 29, but it can be reduced to four and a half months by completing an anger management course. Strickland was also fined $5,000 and additional legal fees. The adjudication agreement follows Strickland's temporary suspension last month.

Strickland was suspended for attacking a regional fighter at the Tuff-N-Uff event in Las Vegas on June 29. Strickland and fellow UFC fighter Chris Curtis were cornering their teammate, Miles Hunsinger. Undefeated prospect Luis Hernandez taunted Hunsinger's corner after submitting him, spurring Strickland and Curtis to storm the cage. Curtis grabbed Hernandez as Strickland threw multiple strikes at him. Security regained order shortly after.

"Sean Strickland stepped forward," NSAC chairman Dallas Haun said. "He made this process easy. He's apologized for his behavior. We appreciate someone stepping up, owning something, and for a resolution to be come to quickly and with all parties in agreement. So again, thanks to Mr. Strickland. He's made a mistake and he's owned it and we appreciate that."

Curtis received a $2,500 fine for his role in the altercation.

Hernandez previously told MMA Fighting he didn't want Strickland penalized, despite the NSAC's eventual decision to suspend the UFC star.

"I would never want anything to happen to these guys because I actually like them, and I hope they watch this," Hernandez said. "I have nothing against Sean, nothing against Chris, nothing against Xtreme Couture... "I hope the commission does not take this out on them."