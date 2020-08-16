Having lost his WBC super middleweight title on the scale the previous day, unbeaten David Benavidez was forced to take home the consolation prize of a decisive victory on Saturday as his title belt remained vacant.

Benavidez (23-0, 20 KOs) was dominant in walking down Roamer Alexis Angulo with clean punches en route to a late TKO. Anuglo (26-2, 22 KOs) never answered the bell to start Round 11 as his head trainer Pedro Diaz advised referee Johnny Callas to stop the fight.

The main event of a Premier Boxing Champions card at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, was never in doubt for the 23-year-old Benavidez, a native of Phoenix who now fights out of Seattle, as he outlanded Angulo by a staggering 290 to 51, according to CompuBox.

"I felt good. I can rate myself a solid A and overall it was a great performance," Benavidez said. "But I wanted to do something no one has ever done, which is stop him and I'm pretty sure no one will make him look like that again. I demolished him from start to finish."

A native of Colombia, the 36-year-old Angulo came up empty in his second attempt at a 168-pound world title after losing widely to Gilberto Ramirez two years ago. Benavidez's steady volume never allowed Angulo to get comfortable and led him to long stretches of inactivity.

The only issue for Benavidez was the difficult lesson he was forced to learn as he was stripped of his title for the second time this weekend after missing weight by nearly three pounds and choosing against utilizing the two hours given by the Mohegan Sun commission to try and strip off the weight.

Benavidez failed a drug test for cocaine in 2018 and lost his title. He regained it last September by stopping veteran Anthony Dirrell but must now slow down his goal of unifying titles within the division and eventually facing fellow unbeaten IBF champion Caleb Plant.

"I was so disappointed and embarrassed of myself. Everything everyone said about me is true. I should be professional and make weight and this was the first time in my career," Benavidez said. "I'm a big guy and I have to have more of a strict diet.

"I want to face the big names [at 168 pounds] before moving up and I need to adjust my diet. If they thought I had a discipline problem, I wouldn't have been able to move that good with that kind of stamina tonight."

Benavidez was masterful in switching stances, controlling distance and using responsible defense to never allow Angulo any momentum. He targeted the body early before unloading late with endless combinations.