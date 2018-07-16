Stipe Miocic criticizes UFC for handling of Brock Lesnar, demands rematch vs. Daniel Cormier

Former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has publicly criticized the UFC's handling of Brock Lesnar's post-fight cage melee in the aftermath of Miocic's knockout loss to Daniel Cormier at UFC 226. He has also demanded an immediate rematch.

Miocic (18-3), who is the only UFC heavyweight champion to defend the title three consecutive times, pulled no punches while speaking with ESPN on Sunday about Lesnar's antics, which included entering the Octagon, calling Miocic "a piece of shit" and shoving Cormier.

"It was a shit show, and it was disrespectful," Miocic said. "I didn't think that was what the UFC was all about."

Despite the fact that Lesnar (5-3, 1 NC), the 41-year-old former UFC champion, has fought just once since 2011 and still has six months to serve from a USADA suspension for using steroids ahead of his 2016 return against Mark Hunt, the current WWE champion was granted an immediate title shot.

"I thought they were going to interview me [after the fight], and I was going to ask for a rematch," Miocic said. "When Brock came in, I said, 'I'm out of here; I don't need this circus.' How can you give a guy a title shot who hasn't fought in over two years, is suspended, and his last fight is a no-contest because he was taking PEDs?"

Miocic, 35, told ESPN the only match he would accept next is a title rematch. He also revealed that UFC president Dana White apologized to him immediately after the loss to Cormier for Lesnar's actions, which was largely received as a pro wrestling-style stunt by fans and critics.

"It was like a 2-second conversation; he apologized for everything that happened in the cage," Miocic said. "I just said, 'Whatever.' The apology didn't mean anything. That's what they want to happen.

"I want a title shot. I deserve it. [Lesnar] hasn't fought in how long? For him to get a title shot, as I get thrown to the side? It just seems like they are desperate for pay-per-views. I cleaned out the division. I defended it more than anyone, and you're gonna tell me I don't deserve a chance to get it back? Get out of here. Kiss my ass if you don't think I deserve that."