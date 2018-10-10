Stipe Miocic says he offered to fight Daniel Cormier at UFC 230 for heavyweight title

The drama surrounding the UFC 230 main event came to an end on Tuesday with the news that Daniel Cormier will defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Derrick Lewis in the headliner of the Madison Square Garden card on Nov. 3. In case you haven't noticed, Lewis is not Stipe Miocic -- the man Cormier took the championship from who is well-deserving of a rematch after defending the belt a record three consecutive times.

This issue extends a bit beyond just UFC not offering up the rematch to the former champion, though. In a text message to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Miocic revealed that he wanted to help save the card that was void of a solid main event for so long, but UFC neglected to serve him up the chance to earn the heavyweight championship back.

"I was in talks to offer myself up to headline and help save that card, but I was never offered [Cormier]," Miocic said. "I would fight [Cormier] any time, anywhere. I look forward to getting my belt back."

Miocic didn't end his frustration there in the message to ESPN. The former heavyweight champion then took to Twitter, posting a video following his loss to Cormier in July at UFC 226 where he believes he's victorious nine times out of 10.

9 times out of 10 I beat DC. Everyone knows it. DC knows it. No heavyweight has ever accomplished what I have. #HWGOAT pic.twitter.com/ca7DDpHTOK — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) October 9, 2018

Cormier, never one to back down from a social media battle, responded by promising Miocic he can have the next shot if Brock Lesnar is unable to take the fight for some reason. Miocic's rebuttal included his offer to fight Cormier with very minimal preparation.

You beat me that night. I respect that. But it would never happen again. I carried the torch in this division for a long time. I’ve been staying up all night with my new born daughter and I still offered to fight you nov 3 with ZERO camp weeks ago. — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) October 10, 2018

Despite the first-round TKO loss to Cormier back in July, the competitor who set a record for heavyweight title defenses should be first in line for a shot at the new champ. But it's long been assumed that the promotion doesn't view Miocic as a marketable personality, thus he likely had no chance from the beginning of headlining a card the magnitude of Madison Square Garden. Now we return to wondering whether Miocic will ever get the chance to earn his title back.