Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier set for champion vs. champion fight at UFC 226

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will go head-to-head in what can only be called a true superfight in the main event of UFC 226 on July 7 in Las Vegas.

Miocic and Cormier were not just successful Saturday night in Boston at UFC 220 but dominant in their bouts as well. In the main event, Miocic put out maybe his most impressive performance to date as he handily defeated his power-punching challenger Francis Ngannou via unanimous decision, setting the record for UFC heavyweight title defenses in the process. Prior to that bout, in the co-main event, Cormier finished challenger Volkan Oezdemir in the second round, earning the convincing TKO victory.

Now, despite some denials from Cormier last weekend that he would move back up to heavyweight to take on Miocic, rather conceding that spot to teammate Cain Velasquez, we have a huge fight set for this summer.

As first reported my Ariel Helwani and MMA Fighting on Friday, Miocic and Cormier will step into the Octagon to face one another in what will be one of the most anticipated showdowns of the year in mixed martial arts. Appropriately, the champion vs. champion fight for Miocic's heavyweight title will take place at UFC 226 in Las Vegas, which of course will be the highlight of International Fight Week.

Cormier, who just swore he was not making this move, seems pretty excited about the opportunity.

In reality, this fight makes sense from a couple different standpoints.

Both men have essentially proven there aren't many contenders in their respective divisions. In becoming the most dominant heavyweight champ of all time, Miocic has laid waste to some of the biggest names in the sport's history. As for Cormier ... well, as long as Jon Jones isn't around, there's nothing left to prove in the light heavyweight division for him either.

Should Cormier beat Jones, he would become just the second fighter in UFC history to hold championship titles in two different divisions simultaneously and the fifth to do so at any time.

With Conor McGregor basically holding his lightweight belt hostage and UFC's self-created stars not really panning out, the company is hurting for some real marquee fights to give to the masses. This would certainly be one, but it may be just one of three on the same show.

Helwani also reports that UFC 226 could feature two more champion vs. champion fights with flyweight Demetrious Johnson defending against bantamweight T.J. Dillashaw and featherweight Cris "Cyborg" Justino potentially fighting bantamweight Amanda Nunes.

In addition, Miocic and Cormier have agreed to serves as coaches for the 27th edition of "The Ultimate Fighter." It will be the first time that two current champions will coach on the show, and their fight is scheduled to come after the series wraps.