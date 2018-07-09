Stipe Miocic wants title rematch with Daniel Cormier, DC downplays the possibility

UFC 226 on Saturday night in Las Vegas concluded in shocking fashion with Daniel Cormier becoming only the second simultaneous two-division champion in promotion history -- joining Conor McGregor -- when he knocked out heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the first round. On Monday, the former champion collected his thoughts to offer up his congratulations to Cormier, while also calling for a chance to run it back.

Miocic took to Twitter on Monday and the former heavyweight king praised the efforts of Cormier on Saturday, while also asking for a rematch and adding in that he's now more motivated than he has ever been.

It didn't take long for the new heavyweight and reigning light heavyweight champion to see the tweet and offer up a response. The thing about the response, though, is it doesn't appear as if DC is all too interested in giving Miocic the rematch that he's inquiring about.

After making history by defending the heavyweight championship a record three consecutive times, it's crazy to say that Miocic doesn't deserve the chance at redemption. But the reality of the business is that he doesn't seem to fit into the UFC or Cormier's future plans at the moment.

The new heavyweight champion has expressed his plans to retire in March 2019 when he turns 40 years old. Since Saturday, he has also revealed he plans to defend his 205-pound title before moving back up to the heavyweight ranks to square off with the man who entered the cage to confront him following the historic win on Saturday: former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar. Doing the math, Miocic doesn't fit into the equation.

There's a good chance that, some time in 2019, Miocic will get an opportunity to reclaim the UFC heavyweight championship. But if he's looking to reclaim it from the man who took it from him, he'd better not hold his breath.