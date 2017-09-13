Third title bout for UFC 217: Strawweights Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Rose Namajunas

UFC's return to New York's Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4 just got a whole lot more stacked with the addition of a third title fight.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk will defend her UFC women's strawweight championship against former title challenger Rose Namajunas at UFC 217. The card is headlined by middleweight champion Michael Lisping against former welterweight king Georges St-Pierre and a bantamweight title clash between Cody Garbrandt and former champ TJ Dillashaw.

Namajunas (6-3) secured the title shot with a dominant submission victory over Michelle Waterson in April. The 25-year-old made her UFC debut in 2014 when she lost to inaugural strawweight champion Carla Esparza in the finals of Season 20 of "The Ultimate Fighter." But Namajunas rallied to win four of her next five fights.

Jedrzejczyk (14-0) will look to equal Ronda Rousey's UFC women's record with her sixth title defense. The 30-year-old native of Poland defended her title by outpointing Karolina Kowalkiewicz last November in the UFC's first card in New York City, following a lengthy battle to get mixed martial arts approved in the state.

Along with the tripleheader of title fights atop the card, UFC 217 features an appealing welterweight bout between Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson and Jorge Masvidal. In addition, former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks will face Paulo Borrachinha in a middleweight bout.

Namajunas has spent recent months in the gym helping bantamweight contender Valentina Shevchenko prepare for her title rematch with Amanda Nunes at UFC 215 last weekend. Shevchenko was defeated in a disputed split decision.