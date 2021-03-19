The UFC's schedule for May is coming together with a slate of big main events. Along with the UFC 262 clash between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight championship, the UFC has planned a May 8 bantamweight main event between former champion TJ Dillashaw and rising contender Cory Sandhagen. In addition, the promotion is also planning a May 22 bantamweight headliner with former champ Cody Garbrandt taking on Rob Font. Both fights were first reported by ESPN.

Dillashaw is making his return to the Octagon for the first time since losing a bid to become a two-division champion in a flyweight title bout against Henry Cejudo a loss which was followed by a two-year suspension for a failed drug test. Dillashaw was forced to vacate the bantamweight title as a result of the drug test failure, ending his second stint as champion at 135 pounds.

In Sandhagen, Dillashaw faces one of the rising stars of the division. Sandhagen was on the verge of inserting himself into the title picture when he brought a seven-fight winning streak to the Octagon against Aljamain Sterling in June 2020. Sterling scored a submission win in 88 seconds, but Sandhagen has since rebounded with two highlight-reel knockouts -- first taking out Marlon Moraes with a spinning wheel kick and then flattening Frankie Edgar with a flying knee just 28 seconds into their February bout.

Garbrandt recently found new life for his career when he scored a Performance of the Night knockout of Raphael Assuncao in June 2020. The win snapped a run of three consecutive knockout losses for Garbrandt after he won the bantamweight title from Dominick Cruz in December 2016. In late 2020, Garbrandt had secured an opportunity to drop to flyweight to challenge for the 125-pound championship, but a torn bicep forced him out of the fight. With champion Deiveson Figueiredo currently tied up with a rematch against Brandon Moreno, Garbrandt will remain at bantamweight.

Font is coming off the biggest win of his career with a TKO victory over Moraes this past December. That victory ran his winning streak to three fights and gave him four wins in his five most recent trips to the Octagon. The former CES featherweight champion could move closer to his first UFC championship opportunity with a win over Garbrandt, the biggest name he has faced to date.