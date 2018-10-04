Tom Hardy says UFC's Conor McGregor was a key inspiration for his 'Venom' character
McGregor says he channeled McGregor, Woody Allen and Harrison Ford for the role
Is it a coincidence that Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon on the same weekend that "Venom" hits theaters?
Well, yes. But the notorious MMA fighter has a lot more to do with Marvel Comics' symbiotic antihero than you might have realized.
According to Tom Hardy, who plays Eddie Brock and voices the character's alien alter ego in "Venom," McGregor was a "key note" in his portrayal of the creature most famous for fighting Spider-Man in the comics.
"There were ... elements of Eddie Brock which needed to be pinned on somebody who's incredibly handy physically," Hardy recently told RTE in an interview. "And obviously Conor is incredibly handy physically. There was an aspect (where) the studio wanted somebody who could fight, which they always do in these sort of hero movies. They want somebody who can have a scrap. Conor obviously wants to have a scrap with everybody, so that's useful."
No stranger to the superhero genre after his portrayal of Bane in "The Dark Knight Rises," Hardy joked that he doesn't think McGregor would be bothered by the fact he inspired Eddie Brock's violent characteristics.
"Conor doesn't strike me as the type of person who might be that bothered," he said.
But Hardy is also right because, if anything, McGregor should feel honored. "Venom" may not win over critics, but Hardy has already been well received for his acting in the movie, and what better way to build your brand as an MMA star than by touting Venom, a carnivorous monster, as someone inspired by you?
Hardy said "the neurosis of Woody Allen" and "some bits of Harrison Ford from 'Indiana Jones'" also went into his role for "Venom," which opens Thursday night, but it was McGregor whose mannerisms were "key" to include.
How long until UFC starts introducing the former two-division champion as Conor "Venom" McGregor?
