Tony Ferguson explains his frustration with Dana White, UFC lightweight title dilemma

The UFC lightweight championship situation right now is not the most stable in the company, to put it lightly. At UFC 223 on April 7 in Brooklyn New York, Tony Ferguson will defend his UFC interim lightweight title against undefeated challenger Khabib Nurmagomedov, but the issue is that no one really knows for certain whether or not this fight will be for the real championship. Conor McGregor, who won the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016, has yet to step back into the Octagon since, and no one knows when -- or if -- he will again. And this includes UFC president Dana White, who recently refused to provide a straight answer as to whether or not McGregor would be stripped of the belt.

Yes, the UFC lightweight division is confusing and frustrating at the moment.

While fans are more than frustrated with the confusing state of the division, maybe no one is more frustrated than the man currently holding an interim lightweight title and actively competing in the UFC. Ferguson, who won the interim belt by defeating Kevin Lee via third-round submission at UFC 2016 last October, joined Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour" on Monday, and he pulled no punches in venting his frustrations to everyone.

"Yeah it bothers me, it bothers the s--- out of me," Ferguson said. "I'm the f------ champ and we don't know if we're fighting for the real belt or not. What the f--- is that? Dana White is telling us one thing on one part of the curtain and on the other side he's saying 'no, Conor McGregor is still the champion.' I love Dana, but I'm like 'what the f--- dude? Am I not the champ or am I the champ? Do you want to hype me up or do you not want to hype me up for this fight?'"

During a press conference last Friday prior to the UFC 220 event in Boston over the weekend, the hope was that White would give us some clarification on McGregor's status as a champion. However, he did his best to dance around the subject and leave everyone just as confused coming out of the presser as they were going in, if not more so.

It's confusing and frustrating, especially for Ferguson, although he did go on to say that he's ready for any and all challengers in his future, regardless of how much of a mess the title situation within the lightweight division has turned in to.