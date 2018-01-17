Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov set, Conor McGregor's belt still up in the air

For all the squawking Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov have caused over the last year about the 155-pound title, it looks like we're close to a resolution.

Ferguson and Nurmagomedov are reportedly set to face off at UFC 223 on April 7 in Brooklyn, New York, but for a belt that is still to be determined, according to MMAFighting.com.

The report states that while the fight is set, no determination has been made yet if the fight will be for Ferguson's still interim title or if McGregor will be stripped and it will be for the full-time belt after McGregor told UFC president Dana White he was targeting September for his return to the Octagon.

Ferguson won interim gold when he submitted Kevin Lee in the third round of the main event at UFC 216 in October. Nurmagomedov is coming off an impressive destruction of Edson Barboza by unanimous decision.

This also won't be the first time the two have been scheduled fight. Ferguson and Nurmagomedov were originally set to fight in December 2015, but Nurmagomedov was forced to withdraw with an injury. Then, the two were rescheduled for April 2016, but Ferguson backed out with a serious lung injury.

Finally, the two were to meet at UFC 209 last year, but Nurmagomedov had complications with his weight cut and was hospitalized the day before the fight was scheduled to take place.