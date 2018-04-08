Top UFC lightweights were not impressed with Khabib Nurmagomedov's title win

UFC 223 in Brooklyn, New York, still found a way to captivate fans on Saturday night despite all the craziness of the past week. Khabib Nurmagomedov finally won his first ever UFC title when he dismantled Al Iaquinta over 25 minutes of hell to earn a unanimous decision win. It was thrilling for Nurmagomedov, who took on his third opponent in just six days, but many of his top competitors didn't think he looked all that good.

Namely, the guy he was supposed to face in the first place. Now former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, who was forced to withdraw from the fight after suffering a freak knee injury, still doesn't believe he should have been stripped.

“You’re Stripping Me Of A Title Because Of That Performance?” I See You Ninjas. #ufc223 Still My Mat. -Champ 👊😎 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/V9zjeDZgAe — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 8, 2018

Not to be outdone, former lightweight contender, Nat Diaz had his own take on the matter.

😴🔫 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 8, 2018

Lightweight contender, Kevin Lee, who lost the interim title to Ferguson last October still doesn't think Nurmagomedov should be recognized as champion.

Terrible. He’s fighting a dude who was getting ready for a 3 rounder — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) April 8, 2018

I’m sorry, you need more than a punk ass low single before I call you any sort of champ. — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) April 8, 2018

And you knew that new interim welterweight challenger Colby Covington would have something to say on the matter.

Nurmagomedov outpointed Iaquinta 50-44, 50-43 and 50-43 on the three judges' scorecards. It was considered as dominant as a victory can be in the Octagon. In his last bout, Nurmagomedov earned another dominant decision win over Edson Barboza 30-25, 30-25, 30-24. He has outstruck both opponents by a combined 223 to 66.