Training teammate 'King Mo' Lawal believes Greg Hardy has bright future in MMA

As Greg Hardy continues his transition into life as an aspiring heavyweight mixed martial artist, the embattled former NFL Pro Bowl defensive end is keeping busy.

Hardy, 29, who last played pro football for the Dallas Cowboys in 2015, announced late the following year he was set to begin fighting. A member of American Top Team in Florida, Hardy has reeled off a pair of amateur knockout victories since November (in 32 and 96 seconds, respectively). His third amateur bout is set for Feb. 16 in Dallas at LFA 33 (the main card airs on AXS TV).

When it comes to the kind of progress Hardy has made in just over a year of training, current Bellator MMA fighter Muhammad "King Mo" Lawal has been impressed.

Lawal, a teammate at ATT, recently sparred with Hardy to prepare for his own return in April against Ryan Bader in the first round of the Bellator World Grand Prix heavyweight tournament. He credited the speed and power of Hardy, who checked in at 6-foot-5 and nearly 300 pounds during his NFL days.

"I sparred with him five or six times and the last time we sparred, it was a battle," Lawal said during Tuesday's "In This Corner podcast" on CBS Sports. "It was a battle and he gave me work and took me down. He's a 285-pound guy and he just picked me up and just threw me."

A sixth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2010, the Ole Miss product recorded 15 sacks in 2013 as a Pro Bowl and second team All-Pro selection at defensive end. But unlike other pro athletes who have made the adjustment to MMA, Hardy doesn't bring with him a background in wrestling or martial arts.

"I remember the first day that he came last year, I saw him and gave him a pair of my gloves," Lawal said. "I said, 'Alright man let's work on this.' He was on the bag and he went from hitting the bag with his right hand and hook to uppercuts, learning kicks, to learning takedown defense and jiu jitsu. He's a fast learner and he loves it."

The controversial Hardy comes to MMA with a ton of heavy baggage attached to his name.

Hardy missed the majority of the 2014 season after being placed on the commissioner's exempt list due to an arrest for domestic violence. The following year, he was suspended by the NFL for 10 games (he went on to serve four) for multiple violations of the league's personal conduct policy. In 2016, Hardy was arrested for felony cocaine possession.

Lawal said his teammate has worked hard to change his image.

"Talking to Hardy, his mind is right and he openly came to me and said, 'Mo, I've got to make a change, I've gotta give back. I did some bad things in my past. I grew up and came from nothing so now I need to give back to those that were in the same position as me and I need to give back to the women that are going through bad things,'" Lawal said.

The former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion believes Hardy has a bright future ahead of him.

"If his head is right, he'll be the man to be beat and a top 10 fighter," Lawal said. "I don't know what his chin is like because I don't try to knock you out in sparring. But a heavyweight, a guy that athletic and big and strong … the moment he learns how to relax and think in the cage, I don't think anyone is going to beat him unless it's somebody that has good striking experience or good wrestling experience.

"I've seen him spar with a few guys in UFC. I saw him spar with a guy who is going to make his debut in UFC from Russia. I saw Hardy put his hands on him, I saw Hardy sit him down. Hardy made him quit.

"I think that Greg Hardy is going to be, in another year or so, you'll see Bellator or UFC make a move for him."