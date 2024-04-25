Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is headed to trial. Velasquez is at the center of an attempted murder case heading to Santa Clara County (California) court on Sept. 9.

Judge Elizabeth C. Petersen ruled the scheduling at a trial setting on Wednesday, according to MMA Junkie. Velasquez and his attorney, Renee Hessling, were present at the hearing. Several timelines precede the trial date: a trial readiness hearing on June 26, motion filings must be filed by Aug. 12 and completed by Aug. 26, and witness lists must be submitted by Sept. 4.

Velasquez faces one count of attempted murder, one count of shooting at a motor vehicle or aircraft, three counts of assault with a firearm, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle and one count of carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony.

Velasquez faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, according to the California penal code, if found guilty of attempted murder. He faces additional time if found guilty of the other charges. Velasquez has pleaded not guilty.

Velasquez was arrested after allegedly ramming into a vehicle containing Harry Goularte and firing shots on Feb. 28, 2022. Goularte is accused of molesting Velasquez's four-year-old son at a daycare. Velasquez allegedly targeted Goularte in the shooting but a bullet instead struck Goularte's stepfather causing injury.

Goularte faces one count of lewd acts with a child and is awaiting a separate trial setting hearing in July.

Velasquez spent approximately nine months incarcerated before being granted $1 million conditional bail. He has since been seen cornering teammates at Bellator and UFC events, as well as traveling to professional wrestling events.