TUF 27 Finale: Fight card, odds, start time, live stream, watch online, TV channel

As International Fight Week rolls along, one night prior to the much-anticipated UFC 226 event, fans can get their fight fix by catching the season 27 finale of "The Ultimate Fighter." The finale event taking place on Friday night will feature an undefeated up-and-comer in the middleweight division.

The main event of the night will see Israel Adesanya attempt to extend his record to 13-0 as he continues to climb the ranks within the division when he takes on Brad Tavares. Adesanya has already competed twice this year, earning a TKO win over Rob Wilkinson at UFC 221 back in February, followed up by a split decision win over Marvin Vettori at UFC Glendale back in April. Tavares (17-4) fought on that same UFC Glendale card, defeating Krzysztof Jotko via TKO in the third round.

There will also, of course, be two TUF tournament finals taking place on the card. In the lightweight division, Mike Trizano will face off with Joe Giannetti, and in the featherweight tournament finals, Jay Cucciniello wll go up against Brad Katona.

Below is all the information you need to catch the TUF 27 finale on Friday.

How to watch TUF 27 Finale main card

Date: Friday, July 6

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Pearl Theatre -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Channel: FS1

Stream: fuboTV

TUF 27 Finale main card