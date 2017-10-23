UFC 2017 fight schedule: Bisping-GSP, Holloway-Edgar headline upcoming cards
UFC has a trio of title fights headlining its return to New York City this November
After the success of UFC 205, 206 and 207, the company has opened 2017 on a bit of a down note. But after the success of UFC 214 in Anaheim, California, where Jon Jones reclaimed his light heavyweight title with a vicious knockout of Daniel Cormier, things are starting to look up for the second half of the year. With six more pay-per-views left on the calendar, UFC could definitely turn things around quickly.
Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson will look to tie the record for most consecutive title defenses when he takes on Ray Borg at UFC 216 in Las Vegas. Plus, Tony Ferguson will finally get his shot at a title when he battles up-and-comer Kevin Lee for the interim 155-pound title. Then in November, former welterweight champion George St-Pierre will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon when he challenges for the middleweight title against Michael Bisping.
Check out the full breakdown of UFC's upcoming fights below. Note: this schedule will be constantly updated.
UFC Fight Schedule
|Date
|Location
|Event
|Main Event
|Network
|Oct. 28
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|UFC Fight Brazil
|Lyoto Machida vs. Derek Brunson
|FS1
|Nov. 4
|New York, New York
|UFC 217
|Michael Bisping (c) vs. Georges St-Pierre
|PPV
|Nov. 11
|Norfolk, Virginia
|UFC Fight Night Virginia
|Dustin Poirier vs. Anthony Pettis
|FS1
|Nov. 18
|Sydney, Australia
|UFC Fight Night Australia
|Fabricio Werdum vs. Marcin Tybura
|FS1
|Nov. 25
|Shanghai, China
|UFC Fight Night China
|Anderson Silva vs. Kelvin Gastelum
|Fight Pass
|Dec. 2
|Detroit, Michigan
|UFC 218
|Max Holloway (c) vs. Frankie Edgar
|PPV
|Dec. 9
|Fresno, California
|UFC Fight Night California
|Cub Swanson vs Brian Ortega
|FS1
|Dec. 16
|Winnipeg, Canada
|UFC Fight Night Canada
|Robbie Lawler vs. Rafael dos Anjos
|Fox
|Dec. 30
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|UFC 219
|TBD
|PPV
