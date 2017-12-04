UFC 2017 fight schedule: Cyborg-Holm, Lawler-dos Anjos headline upcoming cards
With the year wrapping up, UFC is looking to put out its best fights yet
Fresh off the success of perhaps its best event ever, UFC is set to wrap up 2017 with a bang. Thanks in part to three titles changing hands at UFC 217 in Madison Square Garden in November, the company is riding high into the final month of the year and the schedule is set up to make it even better with two more PPVs still to come.
On Dec. 30 for the year's final card and final PPV, women's featherweight champion Cris "Cyborg" Justino will take on Holly Holm while Khabib Nurmagomedov faces off against Edson Barboza.
Check out the full breakdown of UFC's upcoming fights below. Note: this schedule will be constantly updated.
UFC Fight Schedule
|Date
|Location
|Event
|Main Event
|Network
|Dec. 9
|Fresno, California
|UFC Fight Night California
|Cub Swanson vs Brian Ortega
|FS1
|Dec. 16
|Winnipeg, Canada
|UFC Fight Night Canada
|Robbie Lawler vs. Rafael dos Anjos
|Fox
|Dec. 30
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|UFC 219
|Cris Cyborg (c) vs. Holly Holm
|PPV
