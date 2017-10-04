UFC 2017 fight schedule: Ferguson-Lee, Bisping-GSP headline upcoming cards

UFC has a trio of title fights headlining its return to New York City this November

After the success of UFC 205, 206 and 207, the company has opened 2017 on a bit of a down note. But after the success of UFC 214 in Anaheim, California, where Jon Jones reclaimed his light heavyweight title with a vicious knockout of Daniel Cormier, things are starting to look up for the second half of the year. With six more pay-per-views left on the calendar, UFC could definitely turn things around quickly.

Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson will look to tie the record for most consecutive title defenses when he takes on Ray Borg at UFC 216 in Las Vegas. Plus, Tony Ferguson will finally get his shot at a title when he battles up-and-comer Kevin Lee for the interim 155-pound title. Then in November, former welterweight champion George St-Pierre will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon when he challenges for the middleweight title against Michael Bisping.

Check out the full breakdown of UFC's upcoming fights below. Note: this schedule will be constantly updated.

UFC Fight Schedule

DateLocationEventMain EventNetwork
Oct. 7Las Vegas, NevadaUFC 216Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin LeePPV
Oct. 21Gdansk, PolandUFC Fight Night PolandDonald Cerrone vs. Darren TillFight Pass
Oct. 28Sao Paulo, BrazilUFC Fight BrazilLyoto Machida vs. Derek BrunsonFS1
Nov. 4New York, New YorkUFC 217Michael Bisping (c) vs. Georges St-PierrePPV
Nov. 11Norfolk, VirginiaUFC Fight Night VirginiaDustin Poirier vs. Anthony PettisFS1
Nov. 18Sydney, Australia UFC Fight Night AustraliaMark Hunt vs. Marcin TyburaFS1
Nov. 25Shanghai, ChinaUFC Fight Night ChinaAnderson Silva vs. Kelvin GastelumFight Pass
Dec. 2Detroit, MichiganUFC 218Max Holloway (c) vs. Frankie EdgarPPV
Dec. 9Fresno, CaliforniaUFC Fight Night CaliforniaTBDFS1
Dec. 16Winnipeg, CanadaUFC Fight Night CanadaTBDFox
Dec. 30Las Vegas, NevadaUFC 219TBDPPV
