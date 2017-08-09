UFC 2017 fight schedule: Johnson-Borg, Rockhold-Branch headline upcoming fight cards
UFC has a light heavyweightt title rematch set as its feature event for the rest of the year
After the success of UFC 205, 206 and 207, the company has opened 2017 on a bit of a down note. But after the success of UFC 214 in Anaheim, California, where Jon Jones reclaimed his light heavyweight title with a vicious knockout of Daniel Cormier, things are starting to look up for the second half of the year. With six more pay-per-views left on the calendar, UFC could definitely turn things around quickly.
Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson will look to tie the record for most consecutive title defenses when he takes on Ray Borg at UFC 215 in Edmonton. Plus, the women's bantamweight title fight that was supposed to happen at UFC 213 will go down on that card when Amanda Nunes defends her title against Valentina Shevchenko.
Check out the full breakdown of UFC's upcoming fights below. Note: this schedule will be constantly updated.
|UFC fight schedule
|Date
|Location
|Event
|Main Event
|Network
|Sept. 2
|Rotterdam, Netherlands
|UFC Fight Night Rotterdam
|Stefan Struve vs. Alexander Volkov
|Fight Pass
|Sept. 9
|Edmonton, Canada
|UFC 215
|Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg
|PPV
|Sept. 16
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|UFC Fight Night Pittsburgh
|Luke Rockhold vs. David Branch
|FS1
|Sept. 22
|Saitama, Japan
|UFC Fight Night Japan
|Shougun Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux
|FS1
|Oct. 7
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|UFC 216
|TBD
|PPV
|Oct. 21
|Gdansk, Poland
|UFC Fight Night Poland
|TBD
|Fight Pass
|Oct. 28
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|UFC Fight Brazil
|TBD
|FS1
|Nov. 4
|New York, New York
|UFC 217
|TBD
|PPV
|Nov. 11
|Norfolk, Virginia
|UFC Fight Night Virginia
|TBD
|FS1
|Nov. 18
|Sydney, Australia
|UFC Fight Night Australia
|TBD
|FS1
|Nov. 25
|Shanghai, China
|UFC Fight Night China
|TBD
|Fight Pass
|Dec. 2
|Detroit, Michigan
|UFC 218
|TBD
|PPV
|Dec. 30
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|UFC 219
|TBD
|PPV
-
Tim Duncan trainer: 'He's a... monster'
As it turns out, The Big Fundamental is really good at his newest hobby
-
UFC Pound for Pound Rankings
After a dominant win, Bones pushes Demetrious Johnson down a peg as the best
-
Marquez delivers perfect head kick KO
Marquez was offered a UFC contract after finishing Phil Hawes with a kick to the face
-
Apologies for Jones-Cormier post-fight
From the ill-advised Cormier interview to brief skirmish with referee, key parties have spoken...
-
Jones a sizable favorite over Lesnar
After Jones called out Lesnar at UFC 214, Vegas is willing to put odds down on the possible...
-
UFC 214: Jones proves he's back
The best fighter of all time may have just saved UFC's year with a thrilling win
Add a Comment