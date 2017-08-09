UFC 2017 fight schedule: Johnson-Borg, Rockhold-Branch headline upcoming fight cards

UFC has a light heavyweightt title rematch set as its feature event for the rest of the year

After the success of UFC 205, 206 and 207, the company has opened 2017 on a bit of a down note. But after the success of UFC 214 in Anaheim, California, where Jon Jones reclaimed his light heavyweight title with a vicious knockout of Daniel Cormier, things are starting to look up for the second half of the year. With six more pay-per-views left on the calendar, UFC could definitely turn things around quickly.

Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson will look to tie the record for most consecutive title defenses when he takes on Ray Borg at UFC 215 in Edmonton. Plus, the women's bantamweight title fight that was supposed to happen at UFC 213 will go down on that card when Amanda Nunes defends her title against Valentina Shevchenko.

Check out the full breakdown of UFC's upcoming fights below. Note: this schedule will be constantly updated.

UFC fight schedule



DateLocationEventMain EventNetwork
Sept. 2Rotterdam, NetherlandsUFC Fight Night RotterdamStefan Struve vs. Alexander VolkovFight Pass
Sept. 9Edmonton, CanadaUFC 215Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray BorgPPV
Sept. 16Pittsburgh, PennsylvaniaUFC Fight Night PittsburghLuke Rockhold vs. David BranchFS1
Sept. 22Saitama, JapanUFC Fight Night JapanShougun Rua vs. Ovince Saint PreuxFS1
Oct. 7Las Vegas, NevadaUFC 216TBDPPV
Oct. 21Gdansk, PolandUFC Fight Night PolandTBDFight Pass
Oct. 28Sao Paulo, BrazilUFC Fight BrazilTBDFS1
Nov. 4New York, New YorkUFC 217TBDPPV
Nov. 11Norfolk, VirginiaUFC Fight Night VirginiaTBDFS1
Nov. 18Sydney, Australia UFC Fight Night AustraliaTBDFS1
Nov. 25Shanghai, ChinaUFC Fight Night ChinaTBDFight Pass
Dec. 2Detroit, MichiganUFC 218TBDPPV
Dec. 30Las Vegas, NevadaUFC 219TBDPPV





