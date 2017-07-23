UFC 2017 fight schedule: Jones-Cormier, Johnson-Borg headline upcoming PPVs

After the success of UFC 205, 206 and 207, the company has opened 2017 on a bit of a down note. Their first three pay-per-view events haven't exactly lived up to the hype, but UFC's next PPV could make up for that rather quickly. Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will finally get his shot at revenge against Jon Jones at the end of July with Cris "Cyborg" Justino finally fighting for the women's featherweight title. Plus, Demian Maia gets his shot at the welterweight crown against 170-pound king Tyron Woodley. And it all goes down on the same card.

Then in September, Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson will look to tie the record for most consecutive title defenses when he takes on Ray Borg at UFC 215 in Edmonton. Plus, the women's bantamweight title fight that was supposed to happen at UFC 213 will go down on that card when Amanda Nunes defends her title against Valentina Shevchenko.

Check out the full breakdown of UFC's upcoming fights below. Note: this schedule will be constantly updated.