UFC 2017 fight schedule: Jones-Cormier, Johnson-Borg headline upcoming PPVs
UFC has a light heavyweightt title rematch set as its feature event for the rest of the year
After the success of UFC 205, 206 and 207, the company has opened 2017 on a bit of a down note. Their first three pay-per-view events haven't exactly lived up to the hype, but UFC's next PPV could make up for that rather quickly. Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will finally get his shot at revenge against Jon Jones at the end of July with Cris "Cyborg" Justino finally fighting for the women's featherweight title. Plus, Demian Maia gets his shot at the welterweight crown against 170-pound king Tyron Woodley. And it all goes down on the same card.
Then in September, Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson will look to tie the record for most consecutive title defenses when he takes on Ray Borg at UFC 215 in Edmonton. Plus, the women's bantamweight title fight that was supposed to happen at UFC 213 will go down on that card when Amanda Nunes defends her title against Valentina Shevchenko.
Check out the full breakdown of UFC's upcoming fights below. Note: this schedule will be constantly updated.
|UFC fight schedule
|Date
|Location
|Event
|Main Event
|Network
|July 29
|Anaheim, California
|UFC 214
|Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Jon Jones
|PPV
|Aug. 5
|Mexico City, Mexico
|UFC Fight Night Mexico
|Sergio Pettis vs. Brandon Moreno
|FS1
|Sept. 2
|Rotterdam, Netherlands
|UFC Fight Night Rotterdam
|Stefan Struve vs. Alexander Volkov
|Fight Pass
|Sept. 9
|Edmonton, Canada
|UFC 215
|Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg
|PPV
|Sept. 16
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|UFC Fight Night Pittsburgh
|Luke Rockhold vs. David Branch
|FS1
|Sept. 22
|Saitama, Japan
|UFC Fight Night Japan
|Shougun Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux
|FS1
|Oct. 21
|Gdansk, Poland
|UFC Fight Night Poland
|TBD
|Fight Pass
|Nov. 18
|Sydney, Australia
|UFC Fight Night Australia
|TBD
|FS1
