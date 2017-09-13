UFC 2017 fight schedule: Rockhold-Branch, Bisping-GSP headline upcoming cards
UFC has a light heavyweightt title rematch set as its feature event for the rest of the year
After the success of UFC 205, 206 and 207, the company has opened 2017 on a bit of a down note. But after the success of UFC 214 in Anaheim, California, where Jon Jones reclaimed his light heavyweight title with a vicious knockout of Daniel Cormier, things are starting to look up for the second half of the year. With six more pay-per-views left on the calendar, UFC could definitely turn things around quickly.
Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson will look to tie the record for most consecutive title defenses when he takes on Ray Borg at UFC 215 in Edmonton. Plus, the women's bantamweight title fight that was supposed to happen at UFC 213 will go down on that card when Amanda Nunes defends her title against Valentina Shevchenko. Then in October, Tony Ferguson will finally get his shot at a title when he battles up-and-comer Kevin Lee for the interim 155-pound title.
Check out the full breakdown of UFC's upcoming fights below. Note: this schedule will be constantly updated.
UFC Fight Schedule
|Date
|Location
|Event
|Main Event
|Network
|Sept. 16
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|UFC Fight Night Pittsburgh
|Luke Rockhold vs. David Branch
|FS1
|Sept. 22
|Saitama, Japan
|UFC Fight Night Japan
|Shougun Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux
|FS1
|Oct. 7
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|UFC 216
|Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee
|PPV
|Oct. 21
|Gdansk, Poland
|UFC Fight Night Poland
|Donald Cerrone vs. Darren Till
|Fight Pass
|Oct. 28
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|UFC Fight Brazil
|Lyoto Machida vs. Derek Brunson
|FS1
|Nov. 4
|New York, New York
|UFC 217
|Michael Bisping (c) vs. Georges St-Pierre
|PPV
|Nov. 11
|Norfolk, Virginia
|UFC Fight Night Virginia
|TBD
|FS1
|Nov. 18
|Sydney, Australia
|UFC Fight Night Australia
|Mark Hunt vs. Marcin Tybura
|FS1
|Nov. 25
|Shanghai, China
|UFC Fight Night China
|Anderson Silva vs. Kelvin Gastelum
|Fight Pass
|Dec. 2
|Detroit, Michigan
|UFC 218
|TBD
|PPV
|Dec. 30
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|UFC 219
|TBD
|PPV
