UFC 214 fight card, odds, prelims: Jon Jones a large favorite over Daniel Cormier

Plus, Tyron Woodley is a favorite for the first time since earning the title

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier are expected to put on a show Saturday night in Anaheim, California. Assuming both fighters make it to the main event for UFC 214, we should be able to settle in for one of the best grudge matches of all time when these two light heavyweights clash for the belt. After earning a decisive unanimous decision in their first go-round, Jones has been installed as a prohibitive favorite over the champion Cormier.

Here's how the rest of the card shakes with the latest odds from Bovada.

FavoriteUnderdogWeightlcass

Jon Jones -260

Daniel Cormier (c) +200

Light heavyweight title

Tyron Woodley (c) -205

Demian Maia +165

Welterweight title

Cris Cyborg -1100

Tonya Evinger +650

Women's featherweight title

Robbie Lawler -160

Donald Cerrone +130

Welterweight

Jimi Manuwa -200 

Volkan Oezdemir +160

Light heavyweight

Jason Knight -130

Ricardo Lamas +100

Featherweight

Aljamain Sterling -140

Renan Barao +110 

Catchweight (140 pounds)

Renato Moicano -150

Brian Ortega +120

Featherweight

Andre Fili -375

Calvin Kattar +285

Featherweight

Alexandra Albu -165

Kailin Curran +135 

Women's bantamweight

Jarred Brooks -155Eric Shelton +125Flyweight

Drew Dober -350

Joshua Burkman +265Lightweight

After a six-fight stretch of being the betting underdog in his fights, welterweight champ Tyron Woodley will be a sizable favorite over Demian Maia when they square off in the co-main event. Former Invicta champ Cris "Cyborg" Justino will be a huge favorite over Invicta's current 135-pound champ Tonya Evinger when they battle for the 145-pound strap. 

The closest odds on the main card will be the welterweight slugfest between Robbie Lawler and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone. For my money, I'd take a flier on Volkan Oezdemir when he squares off with Jimi Manuwa. Oezdemir is coming off a first-round knockout win and his 14-1 in his pro MMA career. He's getting good value against the British 205-pounder looking to get into title contention.

