UFC 214 fight card, odds, prelims: Jon Jones a large favorite over Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier are expected to put on a show Saturday night in Anaheim, California. Assuming both fighters make it to the main event for UFC 214, we should be able to settle in for one of the best grudge matches of all time when these two light heavyweights clash for the belt. After earning a decisive unanimous decision in their first go-round, Jones has been installed as a prohibitive favorite over the champion Cormier.

Here's how the rest of the card shakes with the latest odds from Bovada.

Favorite Underdog Weightlcass Jon Jones -260 Daniel Cormier (c) +200 Light heavyweight title Tyron Woodley (c) -205 Demian Maia +165 Welterweight title Cris Cyborg -1100 Tonya Evinger +650 Women's featherweight title Robbie Lawler -160 Donald Cerrone +130 Welterweight Jimi Manuwa -200 Volkan Oezdemir +160 Light heavyweight Jason Knight -130 Ricardo Lamas +100 Featherweight Aljamain Sterling -140 Renan Barao +110 Catchweight (140 pounds) Renato Moicano -150 Brian Ortega +120 Featherweight Andre Fili -375 Calvin Kattar +285 Featherweight Alexandra Albu -165 Kailin Curran +135 Women's bantamweight Jarred Brooks -155 Eric Shelton +125 Flyweight Drew Dober -350 Joshua Burkman +265 Lightweight

After a six-fight stretch of being the betting underdog in his fights, welterweight champ Tyron Woodley will be a sizable favorite over Demian Maia when they square off in the co-main event. Former Invicta champ Cris "Cyborg" Justino will be a huge favorite over Invicta's current 135-pound champ Tonya Evinger when they battle for the 145-pound strap.

The closest odds on the main card will be the welterweight slugfest between Robbie Lawler and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone. For my money, I'd take a flier on Volkan Oezdemir when he squares off with Jimi Manuwa. Oezdemir is coming off a first-round knockout win and his 14-1 in his pro MMA career. He's getting good value against the British 205-pounder looking to get into title contention.