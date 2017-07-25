UFC 214 fight card, prelims, odds: Jon Jones a large favorite over Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier are expected to put on a show on Saturday night in Anaheim, California. Assuming both fighters make it to the main event for UFC 214, we should be able to settle in for one of the best grudge matches of all time when these two light heavyweights clash for the belt. After earning a decisive unanimous decision in their fight go-round, Jones has been installed as a prohibitive favorite over the champion Cormier.
Here's how the rest of the card shakes with the latest odds from Bovada.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightlcass
Jon Jones -250
Daniel Cormier (c) +200
Light heavyweight title
Tyron Woodley (c) -205
Demian Maia +165
Welterweight title
Cris Cyborg -1100
Tonya Evinger +650
Women's featherweight title
Robbie Lawler -160
Donald Cerrone +130
Welterweight
Jimi Manuwa -190
Volkan Oezdemir +165
Light heavyweight
Ricardo Lamas -120
Jason Knight -110
Featherweight
Aljamain Sterling -145
Renan Barao +115
Catchweight (140 pounds)
Renato Moicano -155
Brian Ortega +125
Featherweight
Andre Fili -360
Calvin Kattar +270
Featherweight
Alexandra Albu -165
Kailin Curran +135
Women's bantamweight
|Jarred Brooks -160
|Eric Shelton +130
|Flyweight
Drew Dober -335
|Joshua Burkman +255
|Lightweight
After a six-fight stretch of being the betting underdog in his fights, welterweight champ Tyron Woodley will be a sizable favorite over Demian Maia when they square off in the co-main event on Saturday. Former Invicta champ Cris "Cyborg" Justino will be a perennial favorite over Invicta's current 135-pound champ Tonya Evinger when they battle for the 145-pound strap.
The closest odds on the main card will be the welterweight slugfest between Robbie Lawler and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone. For my money, I'd take a flier on Volkan Oezdemir when he squares off with Jimi Manuwa. Oezdemir is coming off a first-round knockout win and his 14-1 in his pro MMA career. He's getting good value against the British 205-pounder looking to get into title contention.
