UFC 214 results: Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones live updates, highlights, fight card

We are here. Somehow, without a bizarre cancelation or withdrawal, UFC 214 is officially set to go from Anaheim, California on Saturday night with its main card intact. Jon Jones will challenge Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight title -- a belt he never lost in the Octagon. The two have tried to make this fight five different times with this being just the second time they will actually meet inside the cage. The two fighters have shown time and time again that they truly don't like each other, which could make for a great show for fans.

Plus, welterweight champ Tyron Woodley will battle veteran Demian Maia and Cris "Cyborg" Justino will battle Invicta FC bantamweight champ Tonya Evinger for the UFC women's 145-pound title. And if that's not good enough, welterweight powerhouses Robbie Lawler and Donald Cerrone will finally battle and light heavyweights Jimi Manuwa and Volkan Oezdemir square off.

It all goes down beginning at 8 p.m. ET with the prelims followed by the PPV portion at 10 p.m. ET. You can follow along with all the action with our live blog below.

UFC 214 results

Winner Loser Result Tyron Woodley (c) Demian Maia Unanimous decision Cris "Cyborg" Justino (c) Tonya Evinger 3rd-round TKO Robbie Lawler Donald Cerrone Unanimous decision Volkan Oezdemir Jimi Manuwa 1st-round TKO

UFC 214 live coverage