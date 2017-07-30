UFC 214 results: Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones live updates, highlights, fight card
Follow along as Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier battle for the UFC light heavyweight title
We are here. Somehow, without a bizarre cancelation or withdrawal, UFC 214 is officially set to go from Anaheim, California on Saturday night with its main card intact. Jon Jones will challenge Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight title -- a belt he never lost in the Octagon. The two have tried to make this fight five different times with this being just the second time they will actually meet inside the cage. The two fighters have shown time and time again that they truly don't like each other, which could make for a great show for fans.
Plus, welterweight champ Tyron Woodley will battle veteran Demian Maia and Cris "Cyborg" Justino will battle Invicta FC bantamweight champ Tonya Evinger for the UFC women's 145-pound title. And if that's not good enough, welterweight powerhouses Robbie Lawler and Donald Cerrone will finally battle and light heavyweights Jimi Manuwa and Volkan Oezdemir square off.
It all goes down beginning at 8 p.m. ET with the prelims followed by the PPV portion at 10 p.m. ET. You can follow along with all the action with our live blog below.
UFC 214 results
|Winner
|Loser
|Result
|Tyron Woodley (c)
|Demian Maia
|Unanimous decision
|Cris "Cyborg" Justino (c)
|Tonya Evinger
|3rd-round TKO
Robbie Lawler
Donald Cerrone
Unanimous decision
Volkan Oezdemir
Jimi Manuwa
1st-round TKO
UFC 214 live coverage
-
UFC 214 results: Woodley outpoints Maia
The welterweight champ did what he had to do to retain his title on Saturday night
-
UFC 214 results: Cyborg earns UFC gold
Considered the best women's MMA fighter ever, Cyborg proved it once again and finally won UFC...
-
UFC 214 results: Lawler outduels Cerrone
It came down to the judges, and they favored the former champion
-
UFC 214 results: Oezdemir crushes Manuwa
Oezdemir called for the winner of Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier after his explosive win
-
Watch Broner-Garcia live stream, prelims
There are plenty of ways to watch all the action on Saturday night
-
How to watch Jones vs. Cormier UFC 214
Daniel Cormier seeks revenge against Jones, who defeated him by unanimous decision at UFC...
Add a Comment