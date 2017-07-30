UFC 214 results: Tyron Woodley bests Demian Maia in forgettable title fight

It sure wasn't pretty, but UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley completely dominated Demian Maia on Saturday over five emotionless rounds.

In a fight which set a UFC record for the fewest total strikes attempted and attracted a lustful chorus of boos throughout, Woodley (18-3-1) made the third defense of his 170-pound championship in the co-main event of UFC 214 in Anaheim, California.

Woodley, 35, took home a unanimous decision on judges scores of 50-45 and 49-46 (twice). CBS Sports scored the fight 50-45 for the champion.

Just how dominant was Woodley? Maia (25-7), a one-dimensional submission specialist, finished 0-for-24 on takedown attempts over five rounds. Woodley, who is no stranger to boos after a pair of tactical bouts against karate specialist Stephen Thompson, also outlanded Maia 45-23 in total strikes.

"He cut off the ring very well," Woodley said. "I knew he was going for the takedown and obviously, if I throw a crazy hooking shot -- which I did a couple of times -- he can get underneath. So I had to be patient and saw my shots.

"He's a long guy and a little bit stronger than I expected. He hit me with a couple of left hands so kudos to him. But I'm the best in the world. I fought two specialists, back to back, so I'm excited to fight a freestyle fighter and take on Georges St-Pierre on Nov. 4 in Madison Square Garden."

Woodley will get his chance in four months to face GSP, the former champion and all-time great who returns from a four-year retirement. But Woodley will likely enter as the villain now that he has seen three straight fights end in boos.

"It doesn't bother me at all because if you're going in there against a jiu-jitsu specialist, how many guys has [Maia] taken down and then got on their back and submitted them?" Woodley said. "They were overzealous and they were throwing crazy strikes. This doesn't bother me at all.

"I fought a phenomenal fight and I could go another couple rounds right now if I had to. I'm just excited to fight a freestyle fighter and someone I can use all my skills against instead of someone I can defend what they are doing and try and implement some strong striking."

Maia, 39, a former title challenge at middleweight, saw his likely final chance at UFC gold come up empty largely because he failed to have a Plan B. Maia constantly pawed with his jab and shot in for takedowns only to be stopped in his tracks by the more athletic and powerful Woodley.

The champion wasn't particularly aggressive himself, which made the chorus of boos from the crowd justified, but he was accurate in catching Maia coming in with right hands and twice floored the Brazilian yet was smart not to follow him to the ground and walk into a trap.

Woodley will likely get his chance to match his wrestling skills against GSP, along with the striking that helped him win the title last July when he knocked out Robbie Lawler in the first round.