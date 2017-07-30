UFC 214 results: Volkan Oezdemir makes a statement with TKO of Jimi Manuwa

Unheralded Volkan Oezdemir needed just 22 seconds on Saturday to finish off top contender Jimi Manuwa and make a tremendous statement regarding his place in the title picture.

Oezdemir (15-1) used a flurry of punches from the clinch to wobble the equally hard-hitting Manuwa and finish him off shortly after on the ground to open the pay-per-view portion of UFC 214 in Anaheim, California.

The 27-year-old Oezdemir, who had trouble finding opponents after finishing Misha Cirkunov in 28 seconds in May, instantly declared his hope for a title shot against the winner of Daniel Cormier-Jon Jones II.

"That's my nickname, I've got 'No Time,'" Oezdemir said. "I want the winner of tonight's main event for sure."

Oezdemir, whose lone loss came under the Bellator MMA banner in 2014 against Kelly Anundson, improved to 3-0 inside the Octagon. He wasted little time off the start on Saturday by rushing Manuwa to close space and force the clinch.

Manuwa, 37, who appeared to be closing in on a title shot himself, forced Oezdemir back to the cage. But the Turkish slugger, who was born in Switzerland, answered with dirty boxing. His uppercut and pair of clean left hooks sent Manuwa backpedaling. The Brit was frustrated in his performance.

"Losing in front of the world is hard," Manuwa said on Twitter. "Disappointed in my performance tonight. Sorry to my team and my supporters."

One more left hook was enough to floor Manuwa, who hit his head on the ground on the way down. The fight was stopped shortly after as Oezdemir jumped on top to land hammer fists.

"I don't know what's happening in my hands ,but it's dynamite," Oezdemir said.

Oezdemir couldn't have picked a more important card to make this kind of statement. It's going to be hard for bigger names to avoid him after this performance.