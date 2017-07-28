UFC 214 weigh-in results: No controversies or cancelations as all fighters make weight

It may have felt like a long time since we've been able to say this but a UFC weigh-in took place this morning without any form of controversy or canceled fights.

All three of the title fights topping Saturday's UFC 214 card in Anaheim, California, came off without a hitch at the official weigh-in, held Friday morning at the UFC host hotel in Cerritos.

Looking to put memories of his UFC 210 weigh-in debacle behind him, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier came out six minutes before the scheduled start of the weigh-in to take the scale and checked in at exactly 205 pounds.

Daniel Cormier is the first fighter from the #UFC214 card to make weight 💪. Full results: https://t.co/qrdJhWqFO3 pic.twitter.com/dwbWBXAyRq — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 28, 2017

While Cormier, 38, was forced to strip naked in order to make weight, hiding behind a towel, he kept his hands off of said towel this time around, unlike in April when he was criticized for shifting his weight in order to come in under the 205-pound limit on his second attempt against Anthony Johnson.

Former champion Jon Jones, in his first appearance since a one-year drug suspension, followed Cormier to the scale on Friday and came in at 204.5 pounds for their rematch.

Considering how many big fights UFC has lost in 2017 due to weight issues -- from the Tony Ferguson-Khabib Nurmagomedov interim lightweight title bout at UFC 209 to the Amanda Nunes-Valentina Shevchenko women's bantamweight title rematch at UFC 213 -- a sigh of relief had to have been released from UFC headquarters.

Not only is Cormier-Jones II topping what's expected to be the company's most profitable (and much needed) pay-per-view card to date in 2017, the rivalry has a long history of postponements and rescheduling due to everything from injuries to failed drug tests.

The co-main event equally came off without a hitch as both welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and challenger Demian Maia weighed in at the 170-pound limit.

The third title fight, for the vacant women's featherweight belt, will also go on as planned after Cris "Cyborg" Justino and late replacement Tonya Evinger both came in at 145 pounds. For Justino, the moment was a special one after how long it took her to make it to UFC, originally appearing in a pair of 140-pound catchweight bouts until the new division was created.

I just made 145 for the first time under the CSAC weight cutting reform. It has been a great experience so far and will save fighters lives. — #UFC214 CyborgNation (@criscyborg) July 28, 2017

The remaining two fights on the PPV main card saw successful weigh-ins for the welterweight bout between former champion Robbie Lawler (170) and Donald Corrine (170), and light heavyweights Jimi Manuwa (204.5) and Volkan Oezdemir (205.5).