UFC 215 fight card: Five storylines to know ahead of Saturday's showdowns

A pair of title fights headline the UFC's return to the Canadian province of Alberta on Saturday as UFC 215 invades Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Demetrious Johnson defends his flyweight championship against Ray Borg in the main event while women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes enters a rematch against Valentina Shevchenko.

Let's take a look at the biggest storylines entering Saturday's event:

1. Ray Borg looks to become more than a historical footnote: Rightfully so, the entire buildup to the main event of UFC 215 has centered upon flyweight champion Johnson's pursuit of breaking Anderson Silva's UFC record with his 11th title defense. Whether or not you believe such a victory might catapult Johnson to the status as greatest of all-time (or even most dominant champion in history), Borg has been largely cast as a sacrificial B-side.

Admittedly, Borg (11-2) isn't the sexiest name UFC could have found for such a historic fight, especially given that the 24-year-old has yet to record the type of statement victory, which typically ascends one to the title level. But that's largely because of Johnson's dominance in cleaning out the division. At the very least, Borg is young and aggressive with no shortage of confidence. He's fresh off the best win of his career in March when he outpointed Jussier Formiga and believes his best chance at being anything more than the guy Johnson defeated to break the record will come in the scramble, which he believes Johnson exposed himself as being vulnerable during his December victory over Tim Ellliott.



2. Amanda Nunes: Dominant champion or just next in line? Nunes didn't capture her bantamweight title directly from Ronda Rousey when she knocked out the former champion in just 48 seconds in December. But should Nunes defeat Shevchenko in Saturday's rematch, it would cap a stretch of victories -- which include a 2016 decision win over Shevchenko in their first meeting and submission of Miesha Tate for the belt -- in which Nunes put forth a streak of dominance the division hasn't seen since Rousey's peak.

All in all, a victory on Saturday would be Nunes' sixth straight since her lone UFC defeat when she faded late and was submitted by Cat Zingano in 2014 after dominating early. But while a win for Nunes would put to rest any remaining doubts about her, a loss would only continue the hot potato narrative of the bantamweight belt since Rousey's reign first came to an end against Holly Holm in 2015. Should Shevchenko win, she would become the fifth fighter to wear it in the last 22 months alone. Consider this a crossroads fight for both Nunes and the division as a whole.

3. Nunes-Shevchenko II might be the sleeper fight of 2017: Originally scheduled for July at UFC 213, Saturday's rematch was rescheduled when Nunes was forced to pull out in the final moments after being hospitalized for an illness caused by a difficult weight cut. The result was unfortunately par for the course in a largely forgettable 2017 for the UFC, which also saw a highly anticipated interim title fight between lightweights Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov in March fall apart for the same reason ahead of UFC 209.

But the delay in making Nunes-Shevchenko II a reality nor the flack Nunes took from UFC president Dana White for pulling out do anything to lessen just how good of a title fight this is on paper. Although Shevchenko lost their first meeting at UFC 196, she enters as a favorite on Saturday because of how well she looked in defeat. Despite being cut open by an elbow and nearly submitted in the second round, Shevchenko rallied in the final frame against a fatigued Nunes. The fact that the rematch will be five rounds certainly plays a part in the strategy this time around. But at its core, this is a very evenly matched fight between the larger and more aggressive Nunes -- a dangerous striker with a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu -- and the technically sound Shevchenko, who thrives as a counter striker and has a history making her opponents pay for mistakes.

Shevchenko is tough and compact enough that she's nearly impossible to finish and their contrast in styles means we could be looking at five exciting rounds and a decision which could go either way.

4. Which direction is Rafael dos Anjos heading?: The former UFC lightweight champion's career has never been the same since pulling out of a title bout against Conor McGregor in March 2016 with a foot injury. He lost his title four months later by knockout against Eddie Alvarez and was dominated over five rounds against Ferguson four months after that. A move up in weight to 170 pounds followed as dos Anjos outpointed Tarec Saffiedine in June. But at 32, dos Anjos is in need of a high-quality win in order to announce himself as a player in the welterweight division. He will get such a chance against Neil Magny, who has won four of his last five (and 11 of 13), including victories over Johny Hendricks, Hector Lombard and Kelvin Gastelum.

5. Jeremy Stephens-Gilbert Melendez could be a surprise war: Every good UFC card needs a high-energy bout to kick off the pay-per-view portion and get the crowd going. We just might get that in this featherweight pairing against two guys who are in bad need of a big win. Stephens, known for his feast or famine style which has produced five defeats in his last seven bouts, looks to end every single fight with one punch. Meanwhile, the 35-year-old Melendez, who is moving down to featherweight looks to snap a three-fight skid against top names (including Anthony Pettis and Eddie Alvarez) and may need to walk through the fire in order to get back to the title level.