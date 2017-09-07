UFC 215 predictions, Johnson vs. Borg PPV fight card, expert picks, odds

Demetrious Johnson will look to become the most dominant champion in UFC history on Saturday when he seeks his record 11th title defense against Ray Borg in Edmonton, Alberta.

The flyweight king looks to break the mark of Anderson Silva in the main event at Rogers Place (PPV, 10 p.m. ET), as UFC presents a pair of title bouts to top the card. In the co-main event, women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will face Valentina Shevchenko in a rematch. Let's take a look at the full PPV fight card for Saturday with the latest odds from Westgate.

UFC 215 fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Demetrious Johnson (c) -1400 Ray Borg +800 Flyweight title Valentina Shevchenko -125 Amanda Nunes (c) +105 Women's bantamweight title Rafael dos Anjos -185 Neil Magny +165 Welterweight Tyson Pedro -140 Illir Latifi +120 Light heavyweight Gilbert Melendez -120 Jeremy Stephens +100 Featherweight

Let's take a look at how these two fights will break down.

Predictions

UFC flyweight championship -- Demetrious Johnson (26-2-1) vs. Ray Borg (11-2): For as much as Borg, 24, brings to the table as an aggressive and exciting fighter who has slowly evolved in his three years with the promotion, it's difficult to consider him anything other than a distant underdog against Johnson.

The 31-year-old "Mighty Mouse" possesses the kind of perfectly balanced mix of smarts, speed and technique that may be unique to anyone in mixed martial arts history. There are simply no holes in Johnson's game and even though he tends to inflict more damage over time by picking you apart, he showed in his 2013 rematch with Joseph Benavidez that if you pressure him enough, he can get you out of there with one shot.

Borg will need to rely on his strengths, which are his youth and the incredibly quick pace he competes at. There is seemingly never a moment in the fight where Borg isn't looking to surprise opponents with a submission attempt and he will need to maintain that manic aggression against Johnson to have any hope of surprising him. Attempting to outpoint Johnson over five rounds would be a failed proposition for any flyweight as he's just too technically brilliant. Borg's best shot to play spoiler will come in the scramble by refusing to allow Johnson a moment to rest and evaluate the current situation.

Pick: Borg should make this one exciting, similar to what Tim Elliott was briefly able to do against Johnson in 2015. But Borg's need to be reckless will also be his undoing. Johnson by third-round submission.

UFC women's bantamweight championship -- Amanda Nunes (14-4) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (14-2): It's difficult to prove you have the right gas tank to go the distance if your opponents can't hang around long enough to stretch you. That has been the dilemma facing Nunes in her eight UFC bouts.

The only time the champion has gone the distance inside the Octagon was a three-round decision win over Shevchenko in 2016. Their UFC 196 showdown was Nunes' final bout before submitting Miesha Tate to win the 135-pound crown and she was also criticized for fading late, which had become a recurring theme for "The Lioness," particularly in her 2014 loss to Cat Zingano after dominating the first two rounds.

Saturday's rematch, originally scheduled for UFC 213 in July until Nunes pulled out with an illness after making weight, will be contested at the five-round championship distance. The theoretical advantage in this case would go to Shevchenko, who was installed as the betting favorite. Not only did she come on strong in the third and final frame against Nunes, she was impressive in a five-round decision over former champion Holly Holm in 2016.

Ultimately, this matchup offers a perfect contrast between the larger and powerful Nunes, who comes forward at an aggressive pace, against the counter-striking Shevchenko, who has shown a calculated tendency to capitalize on her opponent's mistakes. But like Nunes' previous two five-round bouts, the theory coming in is that if she is unable to finish the fight in the first three rounds, it's unlikely she will be victorious. Considering Shevchenko's durability and the fact that she took Nunes' best shot in their first meeting (getting cut by an elbow on the ground) and fought off a submission attempt shortly after, this one has great potential to be decided on the scorecards.

Pick: The one improvement Shevchenko can make from their first meeting is to be more aggressive early to avoid giving away close rounds in the feeling-out process. Look for her combination of technique and toughness to be too much for the champion, particularly in the later rounds. Shevchenko by unanimous decision.