UFC 215 results: Amanda Nunes retains bantamweight title with split decision win

Amanda Nunes finally put to rest concerns about her stamina on Saturday by going five hard rounds in the main event of UFC 215. Now, she'll need to do the same regarding whether she deserved to win the fight.

In a hotly-contested split decision, Nunes (15-4) retained her UFC women's bantamweight title over Valentina Shevchenko (14-3) in their rematch at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. Two judges scored the bout 48-47 for Nunes while the third had it the same for the challenger. CBS Sports scored it 48-47 for Shevchenko.

With the fight seemingly up for grabs entering Round 5 after four razor-thin rounds of technical striking, Nunes secured a takedown in the final minute, but was unable to do anything from top position as Shevchenko landed clean strikes from her back until the final horn.

"I was not concerned about anything [entering Round 5]," Nunes said. "I know in the last round I was going to go for the takedown and I did."

The crowd booed the decision throughout the post-fight interviews. Shevchenko, 29, who outlanded Nunes 104 to 85 in total strikes, appeared incredulous while shaking her head after the scores were read.

"I really don't understand why the [scores] go to the other side," Shevchenko said. "For two takedowns over five rounds? She didn't hit me one time, not one punch. Nothing significant. Look at her face? Her nose is red from my punches and why did she steal [the fight]? I really don't understand. Even when I was on the ground [in Round 5], I hit really hard from the ground position. I really don't understand why."

Nunes, a native of Brazil, was victorious by decision in their first meeting at UFC 196 in 2016 despite fading late in their three-round fight. But she proved more than up to the task of going five rounds in their rematch and did well to hang tough in the kind of chess match from distance that typically favors Shevchenko.

"Like I said my whole [pre-fight] interview, I know everything Valentina is going to bring tonight," Nunes said. "I make sure I am chopping everything. I knew she was the one getting tired, not me. I decided at the end of the [fifth] round, 'Let's take her down,' because I know she is going to get tired."

Catch up on all the action from UFC 215 with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.

UFC 215 live coverage