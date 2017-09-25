UFC 216 fight card: Paige VanZant vs. Jessica Eye canceled because of injury

Paige VanZant's 2017 got a little worse on Monday. The UFC strawweight was hoping to make her debut in the Octagon on Oct. 8 at UFC 216 in Las Vegas against Jessica Eye, but a back injury in training camp will keep that from happening, according to MMAFighting.com.

UFC confirmed VanZant will be unable to compete in the fight

Even with a couple of weeks before the card, UFC has decided to not rebook Eye for the card. VanZant has been out of action since losing to Michelle Waterson in December 2016 via rear-naked choke.

The 23-year-old is 7-3 in her MMA career, but just 1-2 in her last three with two submission losses.