UFC 216 results: Demetrious Johnson sets title defense record with brutal submission

We knew Demetrious Johnson was great. Somehow, the UFC's flyweight champion continues to prove he's better than we thought.

Johnson (27-2-1) set a UFC record by eclipsing Anderson Silva for his 11th title defense on Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 216 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Not only did Johnson, 31, dominate Ray Borg over four-plus rounds, he finished the fight with the kind of move few outside of mixed martial arts gyms has ever seen -- let alone thought of -- before.

Johnson took Borg's back and attempted a belly-to-back suplex, but after lifting Borg (11-3) off the ground, Johnson let go and instantly applied an armbar in a stunning transition.

Borg showed his toughness throughout and did his best to try and fight out of the submission attempt. But with his arm bent backwards, the 24-year-old finally tapped as Johnson cemented his greatness.

"Ray Borg was running his mouth, saying my scrambling game was garbage," Johnson said. "So I was just playing around, playing. And I hit that suplex-to-armbar so many times in the gym.

"That's what we do. Like I said before, I'm not going to come out here and bang to show I have power. I'm not in the business to get hit and take concussions. S-- is way overrated, I'm telling you right now. I'm in the business of getting in here to make a fool of you, throw you in the air like a bag of potatoes and throw your down between my legs and break your arm."

Johnson, already considered by most to be the sport's top pound-for-pound fighter, may have just secured unanimous praise as the greatest in history. At the very least, Johnson continues to remove potential arguments against him.

The champion chose to strike with inside leg strikes and hard kicks to the body. But he did the majority of his damage on the ground, not just stuffing Borg's takedown attempts at will but instantly transitioning into takedowns of his own.

Once on top, Johnson tried for submission after submission as Borg expended a ton of energy fighting him off. The pattern continued for four full rounds with Johnson using short elbows to open a cut above Borg's right eye in Round 4.

Johnson attempted a creative strike later that round on his feet. While standing behind Borg, he attempted a right leg kick to the head that partially landed.

The first and only flyweight champion in UFC history, Johnson has proven from fight to fight that he can win utilizing any style he chooses. His speed was a problem for Borg early but Johnson ultimately defeated the challenger by beating him at his own game.