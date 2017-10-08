UFC 216 results -- Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee: Live updates, highlights, PPV info

A pair of titles will be on the line at Saturday's UFC 216 card in Las Vegas under a set of much different circumstances.

Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will meet in the main event for the interim lightweight championship and a possible shot at unifying against elusive division champ Conor McGregor. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, flyweight king Demetrious Johnson looks to break Anderson Silva's UFC record with his 11th title defense when he faces Ray Borg.

A late scratch to the pay-per-view undercard saw Derrick Lewis pull out his his heavyweight bout against former champion Fabricio Werdum because of a back injury.

