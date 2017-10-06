UFC 216 weigh-in results: Kevin Lee makes weight on second try, main event still on
The 'Motown Phenom' put quite the scare into UFC fans on Friday afternoon
Kevin Lee is the latest fighter to nearly suffer from a bad stretch of UFC weigh in problems. The 24-year-old Lee was all set to take on Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight title on Saturday night as the main event of UFC 216, but when he stepped on the scale on Friday morning, Lee weighed one pound over the the limit. In non-title fights, fighters are allowed to weigh up to the limited weight, so if Lee was not fighting for the title, everything would have been fine and his reaction seemed to indicate that's what he thought.
But, under Nevada State Athletic Commission rules, because Lee was approved by the sanctioning body's doctor, he was given one hour to cut the final pound and make weight. He did so with flying colors, coming in at 154.5 pounds.
Thankfully, the title fight is still intact after Ferguson had no issue making weight, but his recent stretch of opponents tells another story altogether.
Thankfully for Ferguson -- and Lee -- the two will get to showcase their skills Saturday as the main event.
