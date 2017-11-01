UFC 217 -- Bisping vs. St-Pierre: PPV fight card, main event, odds, prelims, undercard

Here's how the full fight card from New York City shakes out this weekend

The fight card most UFC fans have waited for all year has finally arrived. UFC 217 in New York City is set for Saturday night at Madison Square Garden with middleweight champion Michael Bisping facing off against legend Georges St-Pierre making his long awaited return to the Octagon. Plus, the co-main event features two fighters that could make an argument for Fight of the Year when bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt faces off with T.J. Dillashaw in a bout that promises to be action packed. Oh yeah, and this card also features women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk looking to tie Ronda Rousey's record for most women's title defenses.

Here's how the main PPV fight card shakes out with the latest odds from Bovada.

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Georges St-Pierre -125

Michael Bisping (c) -105

Middleweight title

Cody Garbrandt (c) -185

T.J. Dillashaw +150

Bantamweight title

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (c) -600

Rose Namajunas +400

Women's strawweight title

Stephen Thompson -175

Jorge Masvidal +145

Welterweight

 Paulo Borrachinha -225

Johny Hendricks +175

Middleweight

Things look just as good on the preliminary card where we get to see the return of Mickey Gall, who is fresh off a pair of wins over Sage Northcutt and CM Punk in 2016. Plus, James Vick and Joe Duffy will be swinging for the fences when they square off in the prelim main event. Here's how the rest of the prelim card looks.

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Joe Duffy -200

James Vick +160

Lightweight

Walt Harris N/A

Mark Godbeer N/A

Heavyweight

Ion Cutelaba -500

Michael Oleksiejczuk +350

Light heavyweight

Mickey Gall -120

Randy Brown -110

Welterweight

The early prelims also features some fun fights, including Ovince Saint Preux -- fresh off a first-round submission win over Yushin Okami in September -- is back in action against the always dangerous Corey Anderson.

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Curtis Blaydes -365

Aleksei Oleinik +275

Heavyweight

Ovince Saint Preux -160

Corey Anderson +130

Light heavyweight

Ricardo Ramos -135

Aiemann Zahabi +105

Bantamweight

