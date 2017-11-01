UFC 217 -- Bisping vs. St-Pierre: PPV fight card, main event, odds, prelims, undercard
Here's how the full fight card from New York City shakes out this weekend
The fight card most UFC fans have waited for all year has finally arrived. UFC 217 in New York City is set for Saturday night at Madison Square Garden with middleweight champion Michael Bisping facing off against legend Georges St-Pierre making his long awaited return to the Octagon. Plus, the co-main event features two fighters that could make an argument for Fight of the Year when bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt faces off with T.J. Dillashaw in a bout that promises to be action packed. Oh yeah, and this card also features women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk looking to tie Ronda Rousey's record for most women's title defenses.
Here's how the main PPV fight card shakes out with the latest odds from Bovada.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Georges St-Pierre -125
Michael Bisping (c) -105
Middleweight title
Cody Garbrandt (c) -185
T.J. Dillashaw +150
Bantamweight title
Joanna Jedrzejczyk (c) -600
Rose Namajunas +400
Women's strawweight title
Stephen Thompson -175
Jorge Masvidal +145
Welterweight
Paulo Borrachinha -225
Johny Hendricks +175
Middleweight
Things look just as good on the preliminary card where we get to see the return of Mickey Gall, who is fresh off a pair of wins over Sage Northcutt and CM Punk in 2016. Plus, James Vick and Joe Duffy will be swinging for the fences when they square off in the prelim main event. Here's how the rest of the prelim card looks.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Joe Duffy -200
James Vick +160
Lightweight
Walt Harris N/A
Mark Godbeer N/A
Heavyweight
Ion Cutelaba -500
Michael Oleksiejczuk +350
Light heavyweight
Mickey Gall -120
Randy Brown -110
Welterweight
The early prelims also features some fun fights, including Ovince Saint Preux -- fresh off a first-round submission win over Yushin Okami in September -- is back in action against the always dangerous Corey Anderson.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Curtis Blaydes -365
Aleksei Oleinik +275
Heavyweight
Ovince Saint Preux -160
Corey Anderson +130
Light heavyweight
Ricardo Ramos -135
Aiemann Zahabi +105
Bantamweight
-
Garbrandt-Dillashaw could be 2017's best
The bantamweight title bout between pound-for-pound elites co-headlines Saturday's return to...
-
Rose ready for her time in the spotlight
Jedrzejczyk attempts to tie Ronda Rouseys UFC record for title defenses on Saturday at UFC...
-
MMA: UFC 217 look-ahead
BC and King Mo break down the upcoming UFC 217 card and big questions surrounding it
-
UFC 217 storylines to watch
GSP is back and TJ Dillashaw is looking for redemption against Cody Garbrandt
-
Updating UFC fight schedule for 2017
UFC has a trio of title fights headlining its return to New York City this November
-
Nurmagomedov-Barboza added to UFC 219
Two of the best lightweights in the world will collide at UFC's end of year event
Add a Comment