UFC 217 -- Bisping vs. St-Pierre: PPV Fight card, prelims, undercard, main event, odds
Here's how the full fight card from New York City shakes out this weekend
The fight card most UFC fans have waited for all year has finally arrived. UFC 217 in New York City is set for Saturday night at Madison Square Garden with middleweight champion Michael Bisping facing off against legend Georges St-Pierre making his long awaited return to the Octagon. Plus, the co-main event features two fighters that could make an argument for Fight of the Year when bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt faces off with T.J. Dillashaw in a bout that promises to be action packed. Oh yeah, and this card also features women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk looking to tie Ronda Rousey's record for most women's title defenses.
Here's how the main PPV fight card shakes out with the latest odds from Bovada.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Georges St-Pierre -120
Michael Bisping (c) -110
Middleweight title
Cody Garbrandt (c) -160
T.J. Dillashaw +130
Bantamweight title
Joanna Jedrzejczyk (c) -400
Rose Namajunas +300
Women's strawweight title
Stephen Thompson -165
Jorge Masvidal +135
Welterweight
Paulo Borrachinha -225
Johny Hendricks +175
Middleweight
Things look just as good on the preliminary card where we get to see the return of Mickey Gall, who is fresh off a pair of wins over Sage Northcutt and CM Punk in 2016. Plus, James Vick and Joe Duffy will be swinging for the fences when they square off in the prelim main event. Here's how the rest of the prelim card looks.
|Fighter
|Fighter
|Weightclass
James Vick
Joe Duffy
Lightweight
Walt Harris
Mark Godbeer
Heavyweight
Michael Oleksiejczuk
Ion Cutelaba
Light heavyweight
Mickey Gall
Randy Brown
Welterweight
The early prelims also features some fun fights, including Ovince Saint Preux -- fresh off a first-round submission win over Yushin Okami in September -- is back in action against the always dangerous Corey Anderson.
|Fighter
|Fighter
|Weightclass
Aleksei Oleinik
Curtis Blaydes
Heavyweight
Ovince Saint Preux
Corey Anderson
Light heavyweight
Aiemann Zahabi
Ricardo Ramos
Bantamweight
-
MMA: UFC 217 look-ahead
BC and King Mo break down the upcoming UFC 217 card and big questions surrounding it
-
UFC 217 storylines to watch
GSP is back and TJ Dillashaw is looking for redemption against Cody Garbrandt
-
Updating UFC fight schedule for 2017
UFC has a trio of title fights headlining its return to New York City this November
-
Nurmagomedov-Barboza added to UFC 219
Two of the best lightweights in the world will collide at UFC's end of year event
-
Arum fires back at 'desperate' White
Arum, a Hall of Fame boxing promoter, took issue with White's comments that boxing is killing...
-
Bisping faces lawsuit for choking teen
Bisping was allegedly involved in a July skirmish with a college student at a fitness cent...
Add a Comment