UFC 217 -- Bisping vs. St-Pierre: PPV Fight card, prelims, undercard, main event, odds

Here's how the full fight card from New York City shakes out this weekend

The fight card most UFC fans have waited for all year has finally arrived. UFC 217 in New York City is set for Saturday night at Madison Square Garden with middleweight champion Michael Bisping facing off against legend Georges St-Pierre making his long awaited return to the Octagon. Plus, the co-main event features two fighters that could make an argument for Fight of the Year when bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt faces off with T.J. Dillashaw in a bout that promises to be action packed. Oh yeah, and this card also features women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk looking to tie Ronda Rousey's record for most women's title defenses.

Here's how the main PPV fight card shakes out with the latest odds from Bovada.

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Georges St-Pierre -120

Michael Bisping (c) -110

Middleweight title

Cody Garbrandt (c) -160

T.J. Dillashaw +130

Bantamweight title

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (c) -400

Rose Namajunas +300

Women's strawweight title

Stephen Thompson -165

Jorge Masvidal +135

Welterweight

 Paulo Borrachinha -225

Johny Hendricks +175

Middleweight

Things look just as good on the preliminary card where we get to see the return of Mickey Gall, who is fresh off a pair of wins over Sage Northcutt and CM Punk in 2016. Plus, James Vick and Joe Duffy will be swinging for the fences when they square off in the prelim main event. Here's how the rest of the prelim card looks.

FighterFighterWeightclass

James Vick

Joe Duffy

Lightweight

Walt Harris 

Mark Godbeer

Heavyweight

Michael Oleksiejczuk

Ion Cutelaba

Light heavyweight

Mickey Gall

Randy Brown

Welterweight

The early prelims also features some fun fights, including Ovince Saint Preux -- fresh off a first-round submission win over Yushin Okami in September -- is back in action against the always dangerous Corey Anderson.

FighterFighterWeightclass

Aleksei Oleinik

Curtis Blaydes

Heavyweight

Ovince Saint Preux

Corey Anderson

Light heavyweight

Aiemann Zahabi

Ricardo Ramos

Bantamweight

