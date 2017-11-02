UFC 217: Georges St-Pierre is trying to do something unfathomable in combat sports

There's an element of fear and anxiety that has long been a big part of what has made former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre so great.

As the driving force to his meticulous preparation, GSP focused so maniacally upon outworking and out-thinking his opponents that fighting off the fear of defeat became a taxing mental grind. In fact, it was a large part of what sent him to an abrupt retirement in 2013.

Four years later, St-Pierre returns with a much clearer head in the main event of Saturday's UFC 217 card in New York when he challenges middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Considering St-Pierre's history of such thorough decision making, there's little to fear that, even at 36, he won't be in the best possible shape mentally and physically when he enters the Octagon inside Madison Square Garden.

Having previously hinted at a return for years and even delaying it further after his March announcement in order to heal a nagging injury, St-Pierre has gone as far as recreating a full training camp in 2016 to be confident his body will react accordingly. This was, by no means, a rash decision.

But even with GSP's reputation for respecting the challenges in front of him and even with the reality that Bisping, fresh off a one-year layoff at 38, may not even be the fifth best fighter in his own division, it's important to put into context just how difficult and unique St-Pierre's attempt at history truly is.

GSP, currently riding a 12-fight win streak and already the author of nine title defenses at 170 pounds, can equal Bisping's UFC record for victories with his 20th. More importantly, he can join the elite group of Randy Couture, BJ Penn and Conor McGregor as the only fighters to win UFC gold in multiple divisions.

That right there is enough history to help GSP, already on the short list for GOAT status when he stepped away from the sport, somehow ascend even higher. Yet, the true crux of what makes St-Pierre's ambition so dangerous surrounds the four-year gap in activity.

For such a well-rounded fighter -- arguably the sport's first true prototype of a mixed martial artist -- St-Pierre was so reliant upon timing for takedowns and setting up his strikes that the prospect of cage rust has to be a legitimate concern.

So will the thought that due to MMA remaining in such an infancy period just 24 years after UFC was born, the evolution and nuances of the fight game is happening so quickly that even GSP needs to be extra careful it hasn't passed him by?

Then there's the matter of moving up in weight, to 185 pounds, where St-Pierre has never fought. He also eschewed any thoughts of a warm-up fight to shake off any of that aforementioned rust.

"Gentleman, that's why this sport is very exciting and is starting to gain in popularity," St-Pierre told ESPN's "First Take" on Tuesday. "There is no tuneup fight in this game, my friend. It's the best guy against the best guy. There is no tuneup fight. I don't ask for nothing less than this. I wanted to come back and take the biggest fish as possible, the guy who has the highest stock. I always aim for the top in my life and I'm not going to stop doing it. I want to have Michael Bisping."

Trying to compare St-Pierre's comeback to anything previously seen in MMA is a difficult task, particularly due to how high-profile his return truly is in a title fight on UFC's biggest show of 2017 atop the marquee at "The World's Most Famous Arena."

Brock Lesnar, who returned from a five-year retirement one week shy of his 39th birthday to outpoint 42-year-old Mark Hunt at UFC 200 last summer, saw his feel-good story stained by failed drug tests.

To find a companion within combat sports that truly works, one has to go all the way back to 1987 and Sugar Ray Leonad in the sport of boxing. The former welterweight king had retired five years earlier with a serious eye in jury and save for a disappointing return in 1984 (during a sluggish win over Kevin Howard in which Leonard was dropped) he had stayed away.

But like St-Pierre, the 30-year-old Leonard moved up to middleweight for the first time to face the reigning champion, Marvin Hagler, and did so famously without a tuneup bout (although similar to how GSP prepared, Leonard simulated a full fight during sparring to regain his timing).

Leonard went on to win a disputed spit decision against the 34-year-old Hagler, who never fought again due to his anger for the result. Bisping has teased his own potential retirement after the GSP fight, which makes the comparison oddly more apt to Leonard's comeback.

One reason why the comparison might feel so eerily perfect is the fact that St-Pierre was a diehard Leonard fan as a youth.

Today I finally got the chance to meet my all time boxing idol, the one and only Sugar Ray Leonard!!! pic.twitter.com/cu9DJXvEWO — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) August 26, 2017

St-Pierre had the opportunity in August to meet Leonard for the first time and join him as analysts on Fox's pre-fight coverage of the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor pay-per-view boxing match.

The Fox cameras caught a genuine moment where GSP approached Leonard and asked to take a selfie with him.

Watching GSP fan out & ask Sugar Ray Leonard for a selfie is good stuff #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/52rTBrsTi3 — Nick Breezus 🅴 (@NickBrownHD) August 26, 2017

"I'm your biggest fan ever," St-Pierre said. "I re-watch all your fights and I read your book. You are my No. 1."

Later in the broadcast, a still giddy St-Pierre had a chance to expand upon his fandom.

"[Leonard] is my favorite of all time, No. 1 of all time," St-Pierre said. "Not only boxing but fighting. It's Royce Gracie and Sugar Ray Leonard for me. I was not even faking it for TV."

St-Pierre will also have some added boxing flair in his corner on Saturday when Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach, who has worked with GSP in the past but never on fight night.

"It has always been for me like a fighter's fantasy," St-Pierre said. "For me, it is a fantasy to be able to fight and having Freddie in my corner. Freddie has always been busy in the past with Manny Pacquiao and Miguel Cotto when my fight was coming up. I was able to train with him but not as much as I wanted to do and now he is going to be a premier in my career.

"A lot of things have changed. I switched a lot of stuff in my training and in my skill set the last four years and I have been working on this for a pretty long time."

Asked this week for a breakdown of what exactly forced St-Pierre to give up his title and walk away following a disputed split decision over Johny Hendricks at UFC 167, GSP remained a bit cryptic regarding specifics. He referenced a problem in his personal life and brought up the lack of proper drug testing within the UFC, which was rectified when the promotion joined forces with USADA in 2015.

But St-Pierre made sure to circle back to the overwhelming pressure to be the best and the fear that came with protecting that. Many believe that burden changed him as a fighter and altered his style, leading to eight victories by five-round decision over his final nine bouts.

"t's very hard to explain because nobody really knows what it feels like," St-Pierre told First Take. "If you've been a champion for so long, it's crazy the pressure you have on your shoulders. It was unbearable at one point and I just needed to take some time off. It wasn't a physical reason but it was more of a mental reason that was affecting me."

With the pressure gone and four years of resting and healing behind him, GSP returns Saturday for the first time in nearly a decade not as the hunted reigning champion, but as the hunter. And that change has him outright looking for his first finish since 2009.

"I'm the challenger. I'm not the champion this time," St-Pierre told Sports Illustrated in September. "So I have to take the fight to him. I have to expect that if I'm going to a decision, and the fight is close, it's not going to go my way. So I'm going to go there, and I'm going to put everything I have to finish him, fight like there's no tomorrow."