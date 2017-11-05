UFC 217: Joanna Jedrzejczyk doesn't want to be compared to Ronda Rousey after loss

NEW YORK -- Strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk's pursuit of equaling Ronda Rousey's UFC women's record of six title defenses came up short on Saturday when she was stunned via first-round TKO against Rose Namajunas.

The comparisons to Rousey continued for Jedrzejczyk after the bout, just not in a good way.

The emotions Jedrzejczyk showed throughout fight week in unsuccessfully attempting to rattle Namajunas mentally (while equally trying to motivate herself) were very comparable to Rousey's demeanor ahead of her 2015 title loss to Holly Holm.

Asked about the comparison during the post-fight news conference at Madison Square Garden, Jedrzejczyk (14-1) was quick to shut it down.

"Please, don't compare me to Ronda Rousey," Jedrzejczyk said. "I love her so much and we have a good relationship but please let's put this b---s--- away."

Like Rousey against Holm, Jedrzejczyk suffered her first defeat via upset. But unlike the former bantamweight champion, the Polish star was gracious in defeat and chose to face the music after the fight.

Jedrzejczyk, 30, also promised she will be back.

"This happens to the greatest but I will keep my head up," Jedrzejczyk said. "I'm not the champion anymore, but I will be back stronger. I will keep my head up and take this as a former champion.

"S--- happens everywhere. [Namajunas' finishing left hook] was a mistake and it was a surprise."

Rousey considered suicide in the aftermath of her title defeat and took her more than a full year to return when she was knocked out by current champion Amanda Nunes last December in 48 seconds.

After fighting off tears, Jedrzejczyk assured the media her story would be different.

"I'm not going to cry," Jedrzejczyk said. "Like I said, I will turn the page and come back stronger. This is not going to change me as a person and as an athlete.

"I think I have been a good champion for UFC. I think I deserve a rematch."

Before the loss, Jedrzejczyk had been building a strong case to pass Rousey as the greatest female fighter in MMA history. After breaking Rousey's record, she had also hoped to move up to 125 pounds and add a second title at flyweight. During fight week, she even teased about an eventual second move up to bantamweight.

UFC president Dana White was asked late Saturday whether Jedrzejczyk's defeat allowed Rousey to hold steady as the GOAT.

"Yeah, it's Ronda," White said. "Ronda has the record. It's tough to deny the record."