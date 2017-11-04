UFC 217: Michael Bisping believes he goes down as one of the best ever with win

Bisping may not be the most liked fighter of all time, but it's hard to deny his success

Michael Bisping has easily had one of the weirdest careers in UFC history. The current middleweight champion has unequivocally turned things around as his career is winding down, but Bisping thinks his place in history is cemented with a win on Saturday night over Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217 in Madison Square Garden.

"The two best fighters of our generation, I'll beat them both," Bisping said this week. "I beat Luke Rockhold, the champion. I defended my loss against Dan Henderson. I'm one of the greatest MMA fighters that there's ever been. Funny that USADA comes in and I'm the champion."

Bisping (30-7, 16 KOs) may have a point after all. Yes, obviously he beat Anderson Silva while the once-famed P4P king was sputtering through a losing streak. Yes, he beat a 45-year-old Dan Henderson to retain his title last year.  But he did what is expected of each and every fighter when they step in the Octagon: win. 

Let's take a look at Bisping's last 10 fights in UFC.

WinnerLoserResult

Michael Bisping

Dan Henderson

Unanimous decision

Michael Bisping

Luke Rockhold

First-round KO

Michael Bisping

Anderson Silva

Unanimous decision

Michael Bisping

Thales Leites

Split decision

Michael Bisping

C.B. Dolloway

Unanimous decision

Luke Rockhold

Michael Bisping

Second-round submission

Michael Bisping

Cung Le

Fourth-round TKO

Tim Kennedy

Michael Bisping

Unanimous decision

Michael Bisping

Alan Belcher

Unanimous decision

Vitor Belfort

Michael Bisping

Second-round TKO

He's 7-3 and riding a five-fight winning streak over some of the biggest names. Despite losing to the likes of Rashad Evans, Dan Henderson, Wanderlei Silva and Chael Sonnen in the past, Bisping has turned things around at the right time. He smartly took a year off to rehab a knee injury to get additional time to prepare for St-Pierre. 

He may not be the champion everyone wants at 185 pounds, but holding the UFC record for most wins in history and defending the belt for a second time would absolutely put Bisping in the conversation as one of the best fighters of all time.

