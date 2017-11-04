UFC 217: Michael Bisping believes he goes down as one of the best ever with win
Bisping may not be the most liked fighter of all time, but it's hard to deny his success
Michael Bisping has easily had one of the weirdest careers in UFC history. The current middleweight champion has unequivocally turned things around as his career is winding down, but Bisping thinks his place in history is cemented with a win on Saturday night over Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217 in Madison Square Garden.
"The two best fighters of our generation, I'll beat them both," Bisping said this week. "I beat Luke Rockhold, the champion. I defended my loss against Dan Henderson. I'm one of the greatest MMA fighters that there's ever been. Funny that USADA comes in and I'm the champion."
Bisping (30-7, 16 KOs) may have a point after all. Yes, obviously he beat Anderson Silva while the once-famed P4P king was sputtering through a losing streak. Yes, he beat a 45-year-old Dan Henderson to retain his title last year. But he did what is expected of each and every fighter when they step in the Octagon: win.
Let's take a look at Bisping's last 10 fights in UFC.
|Winner
|Loser
|Result
Michael Bisping
Dan Henderson
Unanimous decision
Michael Bisping
Luke Rockhold
First-round KO
Michael Bisping
Anderson Silva
Unanimous decision
Michael Bisping
Thales Leites
Split decision
Michael Bisping
C.B. Dolloway
Unanimous decision
Luke Rockhold
Michael Bisping
Second-round submission
Michael Bisping
Cung Le
Fourth-round TKO
Tim Kennedy
Michael Bisping
Unanimous decision
Michael Bisping
Alan Belcher
Unanimous decision
Vitor Belfort
Michael Bisping
Second-round TKO
He's 7-3 and riding a five-fight winning streak over some of the biggest names. Despite losing to the likes of Rashad Evans, Dan Henderson, Wanderlei Silva and Chael Sonnen in the past, Bisping has turned things around at the right time. He smartly took a year off to rehab a knee injury to get additional time to prepare for St-Pierre.
He may not be the champion everyone wants at 185 pounds, but holding the UFC record for most wins in history and defending the belt for a second time would absolutely put Bisping in the conversation as one of the best fighters of all time.
-
How to watch UFC 217, live stream, time
UFC 217 is a big weekend for UFC, as Bisping tries to defend his belt
-
UFC 217 expert picks, predictions
See who the experts at CBS Sports are picking in the trio of title fights on Saturday nigh...
-
Fighter crushes foe with flying knee
Tywan Claxton did about as good as one could hope for on Friday night
-
UFC 217 fight card, prelims, odds
Here's how the full fight card from New York City shakes out this weekend
-
GSP with a chance at history at UFC 217
GSP has a chance to achieve something that only Sugar Ray Leonard was able to do in boxing
-
McGregor says he'd win Floyd rematch
McGregor didn't want to make it sound like a call-out, but he does believe in his ability to...
Add a Comment