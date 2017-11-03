UFC 217 -- Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre: Fight card, odds, prelims, undercard

The fight card most UFC fans have waited for all year has finally arrived. UFC 217 in New York City is set for Saturday night at Madison Square Garden with middleweight champion Michael Bisping facing off against legend Georges St-Pierre making his long awaited return to the Octagon. Plus, the co-main event features two fighters that could make an argument for Fight of the Year when bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt faces off with T.J. Dillashaw in a bout that promises to be action packed. Oh yeah, and this card also features women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk looking to tie Ronda Rousey's record for most women's title defenses.

Here's how the main PPV fight card shakes out with the latest odds from Bovada.

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Georges St-Pierre -12 Michael Bisping (c) -110 Middleweight title Cody Garbrandt (c) -185 T.J. Dillashaw +150 Bantamweight title Joanna Jedrzejczyk (c) -600 Rose Namajunas +400 Women's strawweight title Stephen Thompson -190 Jorge Masvidal +155 Welterweight Paulo Borrachinha -275 Johny Hendricks +215 Middleweight

Things look just as good on the preliminary card where we get to see the return of Mickey Gall, who is fresh off a pair of wins over Sage Northcutt and CM Punk in 2016. Plus, James Vick and Joe Duffy will be swinging for the fences when they square off in the prelim main event. Here's how the rest of the prelim card looks.

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Joe Duffy -165 James Vick +135 Lightweight Walt Harris -380 Mark Godbeer +290 Heavyweight Ion Cutelaba -500 Michael Oleksiejczuk +350 Light heavyweight Mickey Gall -120 Randy Brown -110 Welterweight

The early prelims also features some fun fights, including Ovince Saint Preux -- fresh off a first-round submission win over Yushin Okami in September -- is back in action against the always dangerous Corey Anderson.