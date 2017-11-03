UFC 217 -- Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre: Fight card, odds, prelims, undercard
Here's how the full fight card from New York City shakes out this weekend
The fight card most UFC fans have waited for all year has finally arrived. UFC 217 in New York City is set for Saturday night at Madison Square Garden with middleweight champion Michael Bisping facing off against legend Georges St-Pierre making his long awaited return to the Octagon. Plus, the co-main event features two fighters that could make an argument for Fight of the Year when bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt faces off with T.J. Dillashaw in a bout that promises to be action packed. Oh yeah, and this card also features women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk looking to tie Ronda Rousey's record for most women's title defenses.
Here's how the main PPV fight card shakes out with the latest odds from Bovada.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Georges St-Pierre -12
Michael Bisping (c) -110
Middleweight title
Cody Garbrandt (c) -185
T.J. Dillashaw +150
Bantamweight title
Joanna Jedrzejczyk (c) -600
Rose Namajunas +400
Women's strawweight title
Stephen Thompson -190
Jorge Masvidal +155
Welterweight
Paulo Borrachinha -275
Johny Hendricks +215
Middleweight
Things look just as good on the preliminary card where we get to see the return of Mickey Gall, who is fresh off a pair of wins over Sage Northcutt and CM Punk in 2016. Plus, James Vick and Joe Duffy will be swinging for the fences when they square off in the prelim main event. Here's how the rest of the prelim card looks.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Joe Duffy -165
James Vick +135
Lightweight
Walt Harris -380
Mark Godbeer +290
Heavyweight
Ion Cutelaba -500
Michael Oleksiejczuk +350
Light heavyweight
Mickey Gall -120
Randy Brown -110
Welterweight
The early prelims also features some fun fights, including Ovince Saint Preux -- fresh off a first-round submission win over Yushin Okami in September -- is back in action against the always dangerous Corey Anderson.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Curtis Blaydes -360
Aleksei Oleinik +270
Heavyweight
Ovince Saint Preux -165
Corey Anderson +135
Light heavyweight
Ricardo Ramos -200
Aiemann Zahabi +160
Bantamweight
