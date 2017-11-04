UFC 217 results -- St-Pierre vs. Bisping: Live updates, fight card, highlights, prelims
Follow along as GSP, Michael Bisping, Cody Garbrandt, TJ Dillashaw and others battle for UFC glory
It is time. After weeks and weeks of trash talk and silliness from both sides, we finally get to see UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping take on the legend Georges St-Pierre at Madison Sqaure Garden headlining UFC 217 on Saturday night.
The two have gone back and forth during the media tour for the fight with Bisping doing anything he can to get under GSP's skin, but St-Pierre has mostly laughed off every attempt. Meanwhile, two guys who likely won't be doing much laughing on Saturday night take center stage in the co-main event when bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate and top-ranked challenger TJ Dillashaw. The two have become bitter rivals in recent weeks, with Garbrandt publishing video this week of a knockout he scored on Dillashaw in training camp.
Plus, Joanna Jedrzejczyk looks to tie Ronda Rousey's record for most title defenses when she faces Rose Namajunas. It all goes down on Saturday night beginning at 10 p.m. ET on PPV. CBS Sports will bring you live coverage of the prelims and main card with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the live blog, please click here.
