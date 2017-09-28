UFC 218 fight card: Francis Ngannou vs. Alistair Overeem added to event in Detroit

With UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic's contract status still uncertain, the promotion announced an attractive bout on Wednesday which could produce the next in line for his title.

Red-hot Francis Ngannou (10-1) will put his unbeaten UFC mark on the line when he faces former Strikeforce champion Alistair Overeem on Dec. 2 at UFC 218 in Detroit.

Ngannou, 31, who has won all five of his UFC bouts by stoppage, was originally scheduled to face veteran Junior dos Santos on Sept. 9 at UFC 215, but the bout was canceled after the former champion was flagged for a potential USADA violation.

While Ngannou publicly pushed for a fight with Miocic, who hasn't fought since May and has been petitioning for a new deal, a victory over Overeem (43-15) would likely put him on the doorstep.

I'm definitely going to beat Overeem before Stipe but doesn't matter it's just one more fight #UFC218 #ThePredator pic.twitter.com/w300WpvYEp — Francis NGannou (@francis_ngannou) September 27, 2017

A dangerous French slugger from Cameroon, Ngannou hasn't faced anyone on Miocic's level but remains an intriguing prospect in a painfully shallow division. He's fresh off his biggest win to date in January when he knocked out faded former champion Andrei Arlovski in 92 seconds.

"Stipe is a good fighter. He proved himself by his wins and becoming the champ and defending the title, but I believe I am best," Ngannou told ESPN earlier this week.

"Overeem, too, is a good fighter. Since two years ago, Overeem definitely changed his style and then he started to make very smart fights. Moving away, change [tactics more] than before. So Overeem is a good fighter, a good match-up. A lot of experience and he too keeps winning fights so a good thing for me too."

Overeem, 37, has won two straight since a knockout loss to Miocic in their 2016 title fight. It was a fight in which Overeem had the champion hurt early before Miocic quickly turned the tables minutes later.

Both Ngannou and Overeem are ranked the top 10 at heavyweight by UFC, which has yet to announce a headlining bout for the UFC 218 card.