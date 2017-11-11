UFC 218: Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo II new main event after Frankie Edgar injury

Jose Aldo is getting a second chance at Max Holloway. After Frankie Edgar announced earlier this week that he would be unable to compete at UFC 218 in Detroit on Dec. 2, the company needed to find a quick replacement to take on the champion in three weeks. Luckily for UFC, Aldo was already training to take on Ricardo Lamas on Dec. 16.

MMAFighting.com reports that the fight is official, though UFC is yet to confirm the report. Holloway was the interim featherweight champion when he challenged Aldo for the belt at UFC 212 in June, scoring a third-round TKO victory. Neither has fought since the match. It is unknown who Lamas will take on in his scheduled fight later on in December.

Aldo is the longest reigning featherweight champion in UFC history, defending the title seven times after coming over from WEC and being named the inaugural champion. Here is what the new main fight card for UFC 218 in Detroit looks like.

UFC 218 fight card