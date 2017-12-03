UFC 218 results, highlights -- Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo: Live updates, card, prelims

Jose Aldo is a man on a mission. The former UFC featherweight champion has been champing at the bit to get another shot at Max Holloway. Thanks to an injury to another former champion -- Frankie Edgar -- Aldo will get just that on Saturday night in Detroit when he takes on new 145-pound king Max Holloway.

Aldo hasn't entered the Octagon since that loss in June and was scheduled to take on Ricardo Lamas, but when the opportunity came, he couldn't pass it up. Now, the man who once reigned over the division for more than a decade can show he still has the goods to run things at 145 pounds. But standing in his way is one of the hottest fighters in the sport in Holloway. The Hawaiian comes in on an 11-fight winning streak, including impressive victories over Aldo, Lamas, Jeremy Stephens and Anthony Pettis.

If he picks up win No. 12 on Saturday, his stardom will only continue to grow.

It all goes down from Detroit on Saturday night beginning at 10 p.m. ET with the main card. The prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

